James Hudson III receives Week 1 approval from Browns legend Joe Thomas: ‘It was huge’

BEREA — Offensive lineman James Hudson III received a congratulatory text message from Browns legend Joe Thomas after the team defeated the Carolina Panthers 26-24 in Sunday’s season opener.

“It was huge, man,” Hudson told the Beacon Journal on Wednesday about the words of encouragement he read from Thomas, a future Pro Football Hall of Fame left tackle who retired from the NFL after the 2017 season. “Especially with having him out here during camp working with us, it’s good to get his recognition.”

Hudson, 23, has come a long way since his rookie season in 2021, and listening to words of wisdom from Thomas this summer in training camp certainly didn’t hurt his development. Hudson has studied Thomas and idolized him for years.

“I definitely feel like I grew some,” Hudson said. “I still have quite a bit of things to work on, but for the most part, I feel like I have taken a step in the right direction since last year.”

The Browns started Hudson at right tackle in their season-opening victory and made two-time All-Pro selection Jack Conklin and primary swing tackle Chris Hubbard inactive. Conklin is coming off a ruptured patellar tendon suffered in his right knee Nov. 28, and Hubbard is dealing with an injured elbow. Both of them were listed as questionable to face the Panthers entering this past weekend.

Hudson said it’s too early to know whether he’ll be summoned to start again Sunday when the Browns (1-0) face the New York Jets (0-1) in the home opener at FirstEnergy Stadium. Although Conklin said last week his status against the Panthers would be a game-time decision, Hudson revealed he knew he would start the day before the opener.

The Browns listed Conklin as a limited participant and Hubbard as a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

If Hudson receives the starting nod against the Jets, he’ll attempt to build off a strong performance. ProFootballFocus.com ranked his Week 1 outing 10th best among 64 qualifying tackles in the NFL. He said the performance provided a boost to his confidence.

“[I’m] more comfortable, trusting myself, not overthinking everything,” said Hudson, a University of Cincinnati product and fourth-round draft pick (No. 110 overall). “I feel like last year got in my head a lot. I was just overthinking a lot of things. I feel like this year, things are kind of slowing down for me. I’m not overthinking as much. I feel a little more comfortable out there.”

Injuries on the offensive line forced Hudson to start four games last season. In the penultimate game, Pittsburgh Steelers star edge rusher T.J. Watt dominated as Hudson attempted to block him. It was Baker Mayfield’s final game quarterbacking the Browns. He took nine sacks, including four credited to Watt, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

“The NFL is sink or swim. I learned that early. He learned that early,” Browns Pro Bowl right guard Wyatt Teller said while reflecting on Hudson’s rookie season. “There’s not a lot of choices you get, not a lot of options, so when you’re thrown out there, you’re thrown out there. You’ve got to compete. No one throws a life vest out there to help you stay afloat.

“Then this year, he came out, he played hard, he played smart, he played tough — all things that we can build on and get better at. I’m happy for him.”

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski pointed out Hudson began his collegiate career as a defensive lineman at the University of Michigan before moving to the offensive line in 2018 and transferring to Cincinnati the same year. He is still relatively new to playing on the offensive line.

“There are a lot of things in the offensive line that are nuanced, and just it takes time for a young player,” Stefanski said. “He’s working very, very hard at it. I think he’s doing a nice job.”

Hudson, 6-foot-5 and listed at 313 pounds, isn’t satisfied. He repeatedly stressed he’s focused on the tough Jets defensive front the Browns will encounter this weekend while their fans cheer for them on the lakefront.

“I’m an Ohio kid myself,” said Hudson, a Toledo native. “I know what type of fans Browns fans are. They’re die-hard. They go hard for the Browns win, lose or draw, and that’s what we love about them.”

When opportunities present themselves, Hudson hopes he capitalizes and feels the love reciprocated.

