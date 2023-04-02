James Ho and Elizabeth Branch say they will not hire clerks from Stanford

Two federal judges appointed by former President Donald Trump will no longer hire clerks from Stanford Law School after students there protested the visit of another conservative judge last month.

The Saturday night announcement from circuit court judges James Ho and Elizabeth Branch came after the duo and 12 other judges said in October they would not hire clerks from Yale Law School due to a pervasive “cancel culture” at the Ivy League school.

Ho, who serves on a federal appeals court in New Orleans, made the announcement in a speech to the Texas Review of Law and Politics, where he was introduced by Branch, an Atlanta judge, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

The announcement came after Stanford's associate dean for diversity, equity and inclusion led a protest of Judge S. Kyle Duncan at the school's chapter of the Federalist Society, and accused him and his anti-gay rights legal record of causing "harm" to students.





Some of the student protestors who ambushed Duncan’s speech reportedly called him “scum” and said they hoped his “daughters get raped.”

Stanford did not discipline the demonstrators even though they had violated the university’s policy against disrupting and heckling speakers.

Tirien Steinbach, the dean who escalated the protest, had been placed on leave in the wake of the incident, according to the paper.

“We will not hire any student who chooses to attend Stanford Law School in the future,” Ho reportedly said.

“Rules aren’t rules without consequences,” he reportedly continued. “And students who practice intolerance don’t belong in the legal profession.”

As is the case with the Yale boycott, Ho and Branch’s Stanford clerkship moratorium would not apply to current students, only ones that chose to enroll in the Palo Alto, Calif. area school in the wake of Ho’s blacklist, he said.





“My concern is how law students are treating everyone else they disagree with. I’m concerned about what this is doing to the legal profession—and to our country,” Ho reportedly said.

“Students learn all the wrong lessons. They practice all the wrong tactics. And then they graduate and bring these tactics to workplaces across the country. What happens on campus doesn’t stay on campus. And it’s tearing our country apart.”

Ho did not say what it would take for him to reverse the blanket ban, but noted that “Yale have gone much more smoothly this year” since the boycott of the Connecticut Ivy was announced.

“Imagine that every judge who says they’re opposed to discrimination at Yale and Stanford takes the same path,” Ho said, according to the Beacon’s transcript of his speech.

“Imagine they decide that, until the discrimination stops, they will no longer hire from those schools in the future. How quickly do we think those schools would stop discriminating then?”