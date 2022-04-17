James Harden’s odd pregame jacket roasted on ESPN

Watch Stephen A. hilariously roast Harden’s pregame jacket originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

James Harden is making his postseason debut as a member of the Sixers on Saturday, and in an attempt to get the Easter weekend vibes right he decided to wear a jacket with a rabbit… and a flamingo?

Absolutely no idea what’s going on here, but let’s get into it.

This is the jacket Harden was wearing when he showed up at the Wells Fargo Center for Game 1 vs. the Raptors:

Okay! Sure!

Harden gets some pretty goofy fits off, but he’s on the board of Saks Fifth Avenue, so who am I to judge if this is fire or not? I have no idea!

You know who will judge it, though? Stephen A. Smith, who is never afraid to fire off a hot take:

NOT THE FLINTSTONES.

I’m not quite sure I understand what Stephen A. is saying there (I don’t remember Barney Rubble sporting varsity jackets featuring zoo animals) but I like it. Good insult. “Flintstones-lookin’ jacket” is funny. Stephen A. is in fine playoff form already.

The Sixers and Raptors play Saturday night and again on Monday. Wonder what James will sport for Game 2.