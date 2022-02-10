James Harden to 76ers, Ben Simmons to Nets in blockbuster

Looking for NBA trade deadline 2022 live updates and rumors? You’ve come to the right spot.

The James Harden-Ben Simmons rumors are swirling, with the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers in a staring contest ahead of Thursday’s 3 p.m. eastern time deadline. Harden reportedly wants a trade where he would unite with MVP candidate Joel Embiid and general manager Daryl Morey, who he played under in Houston for nearly a decade. Harden, 32, can become a free agent in the summer. Meanwhile, Simmons, 25, has sat out the entire season in hopes of a trade out of Philly.

With so many teams who believe they’re close to championship or playoff contention, the few sellers have an advantage. That’s where the 12-42 Detroit Pistons come in, under the direction of second-year GM Troy Weaver, vice chairman Arn Tellem, head coach Dwane Casey and owner Tom Gores.

Update: The Pistons made a move in the early afternoon Thursday, acquiring Marvin Bagley III in a seven-player, four-team trade.

Rarely do major moves at the deadline lead to a championship, with the recent exceptions being Marc Gasol to Toronto (2019), Rasheed Wallace to Detroit (2004) and Clyde Drexler to Houston (1995).

The biggest names known to be discussed in potential trades include Pistons forward Jerami Grant, who is tantalizing in a league starved for athletic wings who can both shoot and defend multiple matchups. But Grant, according to reports, wants to maintain a large offensive role, has a list of teams he’d prefer to go to and wants a new contract — his deal worth $20 million annually expires after next season.

We’ve seen a few big trades already, with the Clippers acquiring Norman Powell and Robert Covington from the Blazers last week, and the Cavaliers getting Caris LeVert from the Pacers on Sunday.

Tuesday saw multiple blockbusters, with C.J. McCollum going from Portland to New Orleans as the headliner, which was then outdone by the stunner: Sacramento sending Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield to Indiana for a package around two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis.

Follow the updates below for instant breaking news and analysis from the top writers and reporters across the league. Find more coverage at HoopsHype and USA TODAY Sports.

