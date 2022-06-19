James Harden: Three-year deal in Philadelphia?

Kevin O’Connor on James Harden: I’ve been told that (Sixers) ownership wants him to opt into the $46.9 million deal for the 22/23 season, which no surprise. I’ve been told Morey he wants that to be a three-year deal.

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Here’s what to make of James Harden’s decision to take a short-term exte… youtu.be/bTfAxG_ppLU via @YouTube – 12:40 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

James Harden led #NBA in scoring in 2019-20 at 34.3 ppg.

Rockets lost in 2nd round to Lakers.

Stephen Curry led NBA in scoring 2020-21 at 32 ppg.

Grizzlies eliminated Warriors in play-in.

LeBron James averaged 30.3 in 2021-22.

Lakers didn’t make playoffs.

Can’t do it alone. – 12:02 AM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Personally, I’m glad we spent all that time talking about James Harden and Ben Simmons. – 11:36 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Assuming Sixers and Harden agree to sign on Aug 10 or after, here’s the salary sheet for the next 3 years.

As of now, the Sixers are over the luxury-tax apron for 2022-23 by my projection. But, they have ways to get below (the non-guaranteed money is italicized). pic.twitter.com/cUi6j4CCqX – 8:17 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#ICYMI James Harden reportedly plans to sign a short-term extension with #Sixers after picking up option inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:01 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Here’s how the max money differs for James Harden based on sign date.

If it’s signed before Aug 10:

2022-23: $47,366,760

23-24: $49,735,098

24-25: $452,221,853

Total: $149,323,711

On or after Aug 10:

22-23: $47,366,760

23-24: $49,735,098

24-25: $53,713,906

Total: $150,815,764 – 6:52 PM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

Anything James Harden beyond player option: No. No. No. – 5:33 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: James Harden expected to opt in, stay with 76ers on short-term contract extension nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/16/rep… – 2:00 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

The newser on James Harden plus my thoughts on the contract and Harden’s presence here #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/16/rep… via @SixersWire – 1:08 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Harden taking a shorter-term deal is pretty much ideal for PHI. The degree to which the $47.4 mill option stings depends on how they view the free-agent market. If they don’t love what’s out there, the opt-in doesn’t really matter anyway. – 12:38 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

The final decision on James Harden’s contract status will likely affect everything else the Sixers do this offseason (plus some important things moving forward).

A look at some of the more important ripple effects: theathletic.com/3368679/2022/0… – 11:59 AM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Total #NBA players in 2021-22 who appeared in all 82 games: 5

Total NBA players in 2010-11 who appeared in all 82 games: 32 (including Kobe, Harden, Westbrook, Pau Gasol, Jrue)

Players in 2021-22 who appeared in 81+ games: 9

Players in 2010-11 who appeared in 81+ games: 52 – 11:47 AM

