James Harden, Steve Nash react to Kevin Durant’s injury

Associated Press

AP source: Vikings invite Hackett, 6 others for interviews

The Minnesota Vikings have begun the search for a new coach by seeking interviews with an initial slate of seven candidates, including Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. According to a person with knowledge of the process, speaking Saturday on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the organization was not publicizing the requests, the Vikings also asked to interview Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.