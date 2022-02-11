James Harden started acting up after Nets allowed Kyrie Irving to come back?

Vincent Goodwill: I think what was the turning point here… And I never tell you anything that’s not coming from an educated and informed place. I think the reason James Harden started acting up was the moment the Nets let Kyrie Irving come back. Chris Haynes: Okay, that’s not the first I’ve heard that. I’ve heard of that.

Sean Marks says James Harden didn’t feel Nets were right place for him to win: ‘The clock is ticking for him’

The Brooklyn Nets no longer needed to wait for Kevin Durant to get healthy, or for Kyrie Irving to get vaccinated, or for James Harden to make a decision about free agency.

It already seemed clear Brooklyn’s Big Three was never going to be what was hoped.

James Harden-Ben Simmons trade a unique in-season star swap between contenders nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/11/jam… – 3:10 PM

I spent yesterday doing a deep dive breakdown on how James Harden will fit in Philadelphia, and how Ben Simmons will fit in Brooklyn. Lots of video, lots of analysis on a deal that alters the landscape of the NBA dramatically: https://t.co/fCAlZFT2vE pic.twitter.com/u56H0WV7dI – 3:09 PM

#NBA column: How much time do the #Sixers realistically have to win a championship with 32-year-old prolific scorer James Harden on the roster? https://t.co/WCInvy4gST pic.twitter.com/FGF2kwdbQM – 3:05 PM

New ESPN story: Nets general manager Sean Marks said Friday that while the decision to trade James Harden wasn’t easy, ultimately it was best for both Harden and the Nets to get a “fresh start.” es.pn/3sDUc2J – 2:58 PM

A Better Time and Deal for the 76ers to get James Harden shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 2:57 PM

Why did ESPN’s main NBA news breaker screw up the Harden/Simmons deal? ($) houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/adrian-wojna… – 2:46 PM

“I think the reason James Harden started acting up was the moment the Nets let Kyrie Irving come back.”

@Chris Haynes and @Vincent Goodwill breakdown a wild trade deadline and how we got here with James Harden on the Nets.

Subscribe to Posted Up ➡️ https://t.co/vpIrkg5yvx pic.twitter.com/1N33WEigwr – 2:40 PM

The Harden-Embiid duo, a promising young Pacers core, the confounding Porzingis deal, and more trade deadline takeaways

theringer.com/nba/2022/2/11/… – 2:22 PM

We will be breaking down the Ben Simmons-James Harden trade on NBA Today. But Suns fans, make sure to tune in! And @Rjeff24 has something he wants to get off his chest regarding the Oklahoma City Thunder… see you at 3 ET! pic.twitter.com/ZDO8wn0rBQ – 2:11 PM

Teaming up with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will help overcome Ben Simmons’s shortcomings as a scorer more than anyone he’s ever played with. @Kevin O’Connor explains on #TheVoidNBA: https://t.co/fSYVGQ7W78 pic.twitter.com/iEa0U1rXKn – 2:11 PM

Live with @George Karl. Come join us.

✅ Nuggets trade deadline

✅ Top 15 coaches list

✅ Harden, Simmons, Kristaps

✅ How do the Nuggets improve from here?

youtube.com/watch?v=a7z9OE… – 2:05 PM

So, the Lakers reached out to the Kings about a Hield-Westbrook trade package.

Post-trade deadline podcast with The Athletic’s @Sam Amick:

▫️Kings deadline moves

▫️Simmons-Harden

▫️What’s next for the Lakers?

🔊: https://t.co/42cPElNasF

📺: https://t.co/1hwTXfmUiz pic.twitter.com/jiTkCTGZpr – 1:55 PM

New video on how Ben Simmons fits with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets: – 1:29 PM

‘It’s just the nature of the beast’: Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks talks James Harden trade, deflects tampering accusations against Sixers, acknowledges Kyrie’s vax status played into ‘frustration’ that led to mega deal ⁦@The Athletic⁩ theathletic.com/news/its-just-… – 1:20 PM

I’ll be discussing my article on Woj/Harden/Simmons tonight at 10 pm PST with @Amin Elhassan. Join us! houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/adrian-wojna… callin.com/link/ZVbRfGKtoM – 1:16 PM

“It’s two MVP-caliber players on top of what we have here already.” Tyrese Maxey was the first Sixer to publicly address the Harden-Simmons trade, and can’t wait to learn from one of the best scoring guards in NBA history. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 1:05 PM

Report: Kyrie Irving was eager for Nets to trade James Harden nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/11/rep… – 1:02 PM

My latest for @SInow: On the short-lived Harden-era Brooklyn Nets, who turned out to be one of the strangest cautionary tales in NBA history si.com/nba/2022/02/11… – 1:01 PM

Incoming: Woj Trades Away the Story (Why did ESPN NBA’s main news breaker screw up the Harden/Simmons deal?) houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/adrian-wojna… – 12:55 PM

Now on ⁦@ForbesSports⁩

Nets GM Sean Marks Says Kyrie Irving Is ‘Frustrated’ By Vaccine Mandate, Team Is Hopeful Conditions Change By Playoffs forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 12:51 PM

Something it looks like I missed this morning in all the Harden chaos — Shake Milton is now questionable for tonight’s game vs. OKC. Getting him back would be a nice boost for Philly’s second unit – 12:42 PM

Brief James Harden/Sixers updates here, including confirmation of reporting this morning from @Kyle Neubeck.

Sixers with four games left before the All-Star break and it figures to be an interesting week:

nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 12:40 PM

Already reported by @Kyle Neubeck that James Harden is not expected to play this weekend, a source indicates the 10-time All-Star could even sit out the final four games before All-Star break, in order to let his left hamstring tightness resolve. – 12:33 PM

Quick rundown of some Harden housekeeping apart from the trade itself:

—Not playing this weekend

—No opt-in yet (but also no reason to panic)

—More intense practices/shootarounds to come, per Tyrese Maxey phillyvoice.com/sixers-james-h… – 12:25 PM

Sean Marks didn’t accuse the Sixers of tampering with Harden. Said Harden, Joe Tsai and himself were the main people talking ahead of the trade. – 12:18 PM

Sean Marks said that the conversations about what would happen with James Harden were between the two of them and Nets owner Joe Tsai. – 12:16 PM

Sean Marks said the Nets are in “cross that bridge when we come to it” mode with Kyrie Irving’s part-time status for the playoffs. – 12:15 PM

Sean Marks says Kyrie Irving continues to hope for “things to change” with regard to New York City’s vaccine mandate. Said that the Nets have too much to worry about right now to worry about whether he’ll be available for playoff games. – 12:15 PM

Sean Marks said had the Sixers not made a suitable for yesterday he was prepared to have Harden the rest of the season and figure out where to go from there. – 12:08 PM

Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Lakers standing pat/having no good options at the deadline, what it means moving forward, Simmons-Harden and more. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/nba… – 12:07 PM

Sean Marks declines to elaborate on why James Harden felt he was better off playing elsewhere instead of trying to work through things in Brooklyn. Said he will keep those conversations private. – 12:06 PM

Sean Marks says the decision to move on from James Harden, after going all-in to acquire him, was not an easy decision to make. Said making the trade it allows both sides to have a fresh start. – 12:05 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

James Harden is now a Sixer. Tyrese Maxey gives his reaction to the news and he is ready to learn from the former MVP. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/11/tyr… via @SixersWire – 11:52 AM

Jayson Tatum on Harden-Simmons trade shaking up East: “It happened, I guess. Each side got what they wanted and you move on. We gotta focus on the moves that we made and how we can get better as a team and we’ll gameplan for whoever when we play.” – 11:40 AM

Jayson Tatum on James Harden/Ben Simmons trade: “It happened. Both sides got what they wanted.” – 11:40 AM

Tyrese Maxey on playing with James Harden and Joel Embiid together:

“It’s 2 MVP-caliber players, on top of what we have here already. I think one thing that’s really going to help us – the chemistry, and the brotherhood that we have here… It’s going to be great. I can’t wait.” – 11:33 AM

For James Harden, there would be only two games after missing this weekend’s back-to-back before the All-Star break.

They are good ones, though: Home vs. Boston, at Milwaukee. Nothing official on when he’ll make his debut, though. – 11:32 AM

#NBA column: With James Harden on board, how large is the #Sixers’ championship window? We’re thinking the next 3 postseasons: https://t.co/WCInvy4gST #76ers pic.twitter.com/1IPZekqQVx – 11:30 AM

Tyrese Maxey was the first Sixer to officially address the James Harden trade: “It’s kind of crazy. He’s one of the guys that you play with on 2K when you’re a younger kid.” Added one of his best friends from HS is “the biggest James Harden fan.” – 11:26 AM

Team official confirms @Kyle Neubeck’s report. James Harden is not expected to play this weekend. He has to come to the practice facility and be evaluated by the team’s medical staff. #Sixers – 11:19 AM

As @Kyle Neubeck first reported, James Harden will not play for the Sixers this weekend. He will come into the practice facility this weekend to be evaluated by the team’s medical staff. – 11:18 AM

Tyrese Maxey said he hasn’t talked with James Harden or Ben Simmons since the trade.

He said he’s looking forward to learning from Harden and is willing to play whatever role he’s asked — even joked he’d back up Joel Embiid. – 11:14 AM

“James probably couldn’t see what we were getting into, obviously with my status being in-and-out, you know I saw a few things that maybe could have impacted things, but who knows.”

Intriguing comments from Kyrie Irving on James Harden.

Bunch more here:

bit.ly/3HJd5rj – 11:10 AM

Tyrese Maxey grew up watching James Harden on TV – now they’re teaming up. Maxey on Harden:

“It’s kinda crazy because [James is] one of the guys you’d play with on 2K when you were a kid.”

🤯 – 11:09 AM

James Harden gave up on the Nets after playing just 16 games with KD & Kyrie Irving but it can’t be ignored that this situation was avoidable if either Kyrie had been vaccinated or the Nets hadn’t begged him to come back as a part-time player. One mess begat another begat the end – 11:06 AM

Because Daniel Theis was acquired using a trade exception from the Victor Oladipo trade, Dennis Schroder’s expiring contract is the last remaining player compensation Houston has from the James Harden trade. – 11:00 AM

A team official also confirmed to @thephillyvoice that Harden is not expected to play this weekend. He’ll arrive in Philly area this weekend and will be evaluated by the Sixers’ performance staff at that time – 10:50 AM

source familiar with the situation tells @thephillyvoice James Harden did not opt into the next year of his deal yesterday, as was reported elsewhere.

Sixers and Harden are both confident and feeling good about where they stand long term, but an important detail nonetheless – 10:49 AM

Lowe Post podcast: Annual instant recap of an absolutely wild trade deadline with @Bobby Marks: Simmons/Harden, what’s next for both teams, every big and small move of the week, additional scuttlebutt, more:

Spotify: spoti.fi/34OkEOA

Apple: apple.co/3HLqEGx – 10:42 AM

From yesterday, on the Ben Simmons era ending and the James Harden era beginning for the Sixers: theathletic.com/3123952/2022/0… – 10:03 AM

From last night: a look at where James Harden and Joel Embiid’s partnership might start from, lineup decisions, the staggering question, and more

phillyvoice.com/sixers-james-h… – 9:24 AM

New for @The Athletic

– trade deadline awards. Sizing up the best, worst and weirdest of a wacky day, headlined by the Simmons-Harden blockbuster.

theathletic.com/3124615/2022/0… – 9:21 AM

The Brooklyn Nets have a negative point differential on the season, have lost seven straight games with Kyrie Irving in uniform and are considered the title favorites. – 9:17 AM

Bobby Webster tells the FAN the James Harden-Ben Simmons swap has been “percolating” for two or three weeks. – 9:16 AM

From last night’s game, Steve Nash and Kyrie Irving went into the departure of James Harden, while Patty Mills said he has Ben Simmons’ back as his fellow Aussie comes to Brooklyn: theathletic.com/3124575/2022/0… – 9:08 AM

Now on @ForbesSports

How The James Harden Trade Impacts Nets, 76ers Odds To Win 2021-22 NBA Title via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 8:30 AM

In which @outsidethenba compares James Harden to Logan Roy cbssports.com/nba/news/brook… – 7:58 AM

This week’s @FOX Sports News / @FOXSports Starting Five:

Five winners from the Harden-Simmons deal (everyone’s is a winner!)

youtube.com/watch?v=Minxf6… – 7:48 AM

The time James Harden crashed the championship game of a Philly summer basketball tournament inquirer.com/sixers/james-h… via @phillyinquirer – 7:45 AM

SUPERSIZED GAME THEORY TRADE DEADLINE PODCAST!

[email protected]_Levin chats all things James Harden-Ben Simmons

[email protected]_NBA is here!

-Some Simmons-Harden fit stuff

-Porzingis to WAS?!

-White to BOS

-All the deals!

APPLE: https://t.co/hIOdTG6pmm

YOUTUBE: https://t.co/O5FrbAENSe pic.twitter.com/MiF7vbIpBC – 7:26 AM

The James Harden trade takes pressure off Daryl Morey … and places it on Doc Rivers | Mike Sielski inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 7:07 AM

The Brooklyn Nets had the most efficient offense in NBA history in 2020-21, scoring 117.3 pts/100.

If Kyrie comes back full time (🤷‍♂️), they can still be historic.

Durant + Kyrie with Harden: 119.6

Durant + Kyrie without Harden: 122.1 – 6:51 AM

#NBA column: How much time do the #Sixers have to win a title with James Harden on board? We’re thinking increased chances for the next three postseasons: https://t.co/OClJ1owuMd pic.twitter.com/TAYbWBYaWA – 6:45 AM

The beard is here. James Harden is officially a new player of Philadelphia 76ers

sportando.basketball/en/the-beard-i… – 4:16 AM

Kyrie on James Harden: “I want everyone to be happy, do things they love to do & be part of things they can see themselves being successful at. It probably wasnt here with us. He made a choice & we respect him for it. No love lost.” #Nets nypost.com/2022/02/10/jam… via @nypostsports – 2:04 AM

NEW GAME THEORY PODCAST!

SUPERSIZED TRADE DEADLINE SHOW!

[email protected]_levin is here to chat all things James Harden-Ben Simmons

–@MoDakhil_NBA is here!

-Some Simmons-Harden fit at the top

-Porzingis to WAS?!

-White to BOS

-All the deals and more!

YOUTUBE: youtube.com/watch?v=7KMYtP… – 12:51 AM

“For James we’ve had so much history … even playing together or even just watching each other from afar and it’s a mutual respect. I can’t really say that you feel that in the locker room, so to say, but we get hints. So we just wish him well.”

-Kyrie Irving on Harden trade – 12:39 AM

“James probably couldn’t see what we were getting into, obviously with my status being in-and-out, you know I saw a few things that maybe could have impacted things, but who knows….”

-Kyrie Irving on James Harden’s departure – 12:30 AM

Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/uH79jhlp5X – 12:13 AM

Now on @njdotcom

Kyrie Irving says his status as a part-time player with the Nets ‘maybe could’ve impacted things’ with James Harden nj.com/nets/2022/02/k… – 11:56 PM

Is Kyrie confident NYC vax mandate gets pulled? “Just keep praying … Where those cards may fall, I’ll leave that to the politicians and everybody doing what they’re supposed to be doing on the front lines so I just respect that and see where we end up.” – 11:52 PM

I’ve oddly been James Harden-adjacent a couple times in my career.

We were at ASU at the same time, but I covered football and WBB for the student paper.

We were in Oklahoma at the same time, but I covered Oklahoma State for The Oklahoman.

Now, here we are. Life is wild. – 11:42 PM

“Just keep praying,…where those cards may fall I leave that to the politicians and… on the front lines so I just respect that and see where we end up.”

-Kyrie Irving was asked about possible changes to local mandates allowing him to build chemistry with Ben Simmons – 11:12 PM

Kyrie Irving on the James Harden trade: “I just want everybody to be happy, do things that they love to do, and be a part of things that they can see themselves being successful at. It probably wasn’t here with us. He made a choice, and we respect him for it. No love lost.” pic.twitter.com/YuN5anAVVG – 11:09 PM

Patty Mills calls the James Harden trade ‘a moment of staying together’: “I think it probably just narrows our focus a little bit more, and the distractions can now leave us and we can focus on the task at hand and still on what our goal has been.” – 11:09 PM

Kyrie Irving says he respects Ben Simmons IQ as a player and ability to play different positions. Adds he’ll welcome Simmons with open arms. – 11:07 PM

Kyrie Irving on if he knew James Harden wanted to be dealt: “I can’t say that we feel that in the locker room; but we get hints.” Adds Harden had the power to force a trade, and “he put it on display.” #NBA #76ers #Sixers – 11:06 PM

Credit to Kyrie Irving. If he harbors even the smallest bit of ill will toward James Harden for requesting a trade, he hasn’t shown it. He is taking the high road. He seems to be at peace with everything that is happening. – 11:06 PM

“We feel like we got better. And we’ll see where this race ends up,”Kyrie Irving says of the Harden-Simmons trade. – 11:05 PM

“We’ll finally get to hear from him and hear his side,” says Kyrie Irving when asked about Ben Simmons experience in Philly. Added he will welcome him with open arms. – 11:05 PM

Kyrie Irving: “I want everybody who was involved with this to be at peace.” – 11:05 PM

Kyrie Irving on how the Nets will welcome Ben Simmons after his ‘break-up’ with the 76ers: “Open arms. Open arms. I think we’ll finally get to hear it from him and hear his side.” – 11:05 PM

Kyrie Irving said he’s known Ben Simmons since he was in Australia when Simmons was in 16. Adds he’s pumped to reunite with Curry and Drummond can fill a need. – 11:04 PM

Kyrie:

“Now that it’s official I think we can say our peace to James and wish him well. For me, I just want everybody to be happy and do things that they love to do and be a part of things that they can see themselves being successful at. And it probably wasn’t here with us…” – 11:04 PM

Irving said since he’s one to have asked for a trade he understands where Harden is coming from. – 11:03 PM

Kyrie Irving on him being in and out of the rotation: “I saw a few things that maybe that impacted things (with James Harden), but who knows?” – 11:03 PM

“We have families to think about, we have our futures to think about…,”

-Kyrie Irving says he’s learned to be empathetic and patient with others because of his own situation.

Irving was also asked what makes him personally happy and he didn’t want to answer that one. – 11:02 PM

Kyrie Irving to the media: “It’s good to see y’all here when national news comes here.” – 11:02 PM

Kyrie Irving on whether he felt James Harden’s desire for a trade coming: “I can’t say that we feel that in the locker room, but we get hints. – 11:00 PM

Most points vs Clippers since James Harden in December 2017.

Luka Doncic with 51 and maybe counting. – 11:00 PM

The last time a Clippers opponent scored 50 was James Harden in 2017. – 10:59 PM

Kyrie on Harden: “He made a choice. We respect him for it. No love lost … we just wish him well.” – 10:59 PM

Kyrie Irving: “You never really know what people are going through or what they’re gonna decide to do.” – 10:59 PM

Kyrie Irving says there’s no love lost with James Harden and “we respect him for” making the decision to orchestrate the trade to Philadelphia. – 10:58 PM

Kyrie Irving says he just wants everybody to be happy and it probably wasn’t here with us for James Harden so he wished him well with no love lost. – 10:58 PM

LET’S GO GIANNIS! If he scores 30 points against the Suns, I’ll win $200 on @PrizePicks! 👀🤞

Shout out to Bam Adebayo, Pascal Siakam, Norm Powell and Kyrie Irving for doing their part! pic.twitter.com/3v0bH27ari – 10:58 PM

Kyrie Irving on James Harden: “Now that it’s official, we can finally say our piece to James and wish him well. Ultimately for me, I just want everybody to be happy.” – 10:58 PM

Kyrie Irving on the trade: “Now that it’s official we can say our peace to James and wish him well. I just want everybody to be happy.” – 10:58 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

–#nets Blake Griffin on the Harden-Simmons blockbuster – 10:55 PM

Blake Griffin said he thinks the Nets “got better” after trading James Harden for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. “Ben was done there. You can see that from not playing. I think we definitely got what we wanted, guys that want to be here and guys that want to play.” pic.twitter.com/IoaXP50VxI – 10:50 PM

More Blake Griffin on Ben Simmons’ fit: “A lineup of Ben, Kevin, Kyrie, Patty, Seth — whoever you want to put out there — there’s a lot of attention being placed on those guys.” – 10:47 PM

Blake Griffin said the Nets’ spacing and the attention focused on stars should allow Ben Simmons to play ‘a little bit more free’: “The beauty of playing with Kyrie and KD is they go out and hoop. … I can see Ben for sure handling and getting us into action.” – 10:46 PM

Blake Griffin was asked whether he agreed with Kevin Durant’s assertion that ‘everybody got what they wanted’ in the James Harden trade: “We definitely got what we wanted: Guys that want to be here and guys that want to play.” – 10:43 PM

Blake Griffin on the James Harden trade: “I think we got better.” – 10:40 PM

“I have not talked to James about unhappiness other than just typical day-to-day ‘how can we make this thing better,’ so no. I reached out to him, wished him the best of luck.”

Steve Nash was asked if James Harden talked to him about being unhappy with the #Nets. – 10:37 PM

Jumped on Fox-5 with the great @JenXperience to talk the Harden trade and what it means going forward pic.twitter.com/GiXjuYbG5O – 10:33 PM

Nash said Sunday — and again today — that Harden wouldn’t get traded. So what changed? “You’d have to ask Sean [Marks] that.”

Why is the organization confident in acquiring a player, in Ben Simmons, who hasn’t played in almost a year?

“You’d have to ask Sean that.” – 10:28 PM

“You have to ask Sean [Marks] that.”

– Steve Nash was asked why the Nets were comfortable trading for a player in Ben Simmons who hasn’t played in a significant amount of amount of time. Nash adds he wishes James Harden the best and thinks he’ll be great in Philly. – 10:27 PM

Steve Nash on James Harden: “I wish James the best. It was a pleasure to coach him and he’s a historic player… but we move forward now.” – 10:26 PM

Nash said he texted Harden to wish him well. – 10:26 PM

Steve Nash said he never spoke to James Harden about being unhappy in Brooklyn. He said he reached out to James after the trade to wish him the best of luck. – 10:21 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

KD passed 7 times on picking James Harden for his All-Star team pic.twitter.com/lGqN2UowOU – 10:15 PM

Sixers’ trust in Daryl Morey re-ignites title dreams with James Harden trade inquirer.com/sixers/james-h… via @phillyinquirer – 10:14 PM

Kevin Durant refuses to select Sixers’ James Harden in the All-Star draft show inquirer.com/sixers/james-h… via @phillyinquirer – 10:14 PM

“Embiid will spend the whole series trying to put his elbow in in Simmons mouth.”

@David Thorpe reviews the Simmons-Harden trade.

FREE FOR ALL: truehoop.com/p/nets-and-76e… – 10:13 PM

What James Harden brings to the Sixers after blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets inquirer.com/sixers/james-h… via @phillyinquirer – 10:12 PM

Harden trade makes Sixers favorites in the East inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 10:12 PM

Final: Wizards 113, Nets 112

Kuzma: 15 pts., 13 rebs., 10 assts.

Neto: 21 pts., 1 reb., 6 assts.

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

They trade James Harden, acquire Ben Simmons and drop their 10th straight game — to Raul Neto and the Washington Wizards. – 10:10 PM

Brooklyn (with Kyrie) just lost to a shell of a team in Washington. That is 10 straight losses for the Nets.

Charlotte (9th seed) and Atlanta (10th seed) are each just two games back of the Nets in the loss column. – 10:09 PM

Final: Nets lose to the Wizards 113-112. Cam Thomas milked a little too much clock there at the end, IMO. The losing streak is 10. Irving with 301 Thomas with 27. BK heads to Miami for Saturday’s game. Let’s see what everyone has to say about today’s events. – 10:09 PM

Kyrie Irving with four 30-point games in 13 games. – 10:05 PM

Anthony Gill lucky not to give up a game-tying and-1 to Kyrie Irving

Irving missed the layup, but makes both his free throws

Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

“James Harden is one of the truly elite players in the league… We’re thrilled to pair him with Joel Embiid and this dynamic roster in our pursuit of an NBA title.” – 9:40 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Updated #NBA story (trade official): James Harden and Joel Embiid give the #Sixers the No. 2 scoring duo in the league, behind the #Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. Can Harden help the #76ers contend for a title? https://t.co/3f1U33V19i pic.twitter.com/SYo8Tc4cxF – 9:40 PM

#Sixers officially announce the James Harden trade. pic.twitter.com/PgQje1Hco8 – 9:36 PM

Nets just officially announced Harden-Simmons trade. Stay tuned for postgame comments from Nash, Kyrie, etc. – 9:32 PM

The #Sixers trade for James Harden is official. Here’s managing partner Josh Harris’ statement: pic.twitter.com/c4Fwm2R5DM – 9:32 PM

The James Harden-Simmons trade just became official, as did the #Nets requesting waivers on DeAndre’ Bembry. #NBA – 9:31 PM

Breaking down the Wolves standing pat at the deadline w/ @Britt Robson

On today’s show:

– Standing pat vs. tweaks to the bench

– The discourse surrounding Ant’s knee

– Fatigue + the drop off on defense

– The battle for the 6 seed

– The Harden-Simmons swap

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bri… – 9:31 PM

James Harden will wear No. 1 in Philly #Sixers – 9:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks released a statement on the James Harden and Paul Millsap trade for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two future first-round picks. pic.twitter.com/PXp6YksRND – 9:29 PM

The Nets have made it official, announcing that they “have acquired Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two future first-round draft picks from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for James Harden and Paul Millsap. “

More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 9:29 PM

The James Harden trade is now official.

“James Harden is one of the truly elite players in the league. His career has been defined by incredible personal achievement, including honors as NBA MVP and three-time NBA scoring champion,” -managing partner Josh Harris #Sixers – 9:29 PM

Fun Fact: Luka Doncic has made more 3s in one quarter (7) than James Harden did in his last 4 games (6). pic.twitter.com/FPHRwyIm5m – 9:27 PM

Nets GM Sean Marks in a statement: “The decision to trade James (Harden) was a difficult one, however after recent discussions with him and his representatives we felt that this move would be best for all involved…”

The Harden/Simmons trade is now official. – 9:27 PM

The Nets have officially traded James Harden and Paul Millsap to the Sixers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two future first-round picks. Statement from GM Sean Marks: pic.twitter.com/TkOh8OoED8 – 9:27 PM

Nets make the James Harden for Ben Simmons trade official. – 9:26 PM

The @Philadelphia 76ers make IT official:

The team has acquired 10-time All-Star James Harden. – 9:26 PM

The James Harden-Ben Simmons trade is official. – 9:26 PM

Joel Embiid is the vocal leader and the centerpiece of the Sixers. How will James Harden fit in?

@Rob Mahoney and @Logan Murdock break it down on #RealOnes: https://t.co/vhLqim1kwC pic.twitter.com/Tf822zfJGT – 9:21 PM

One move, two stories for the Sixers: The end of the Ben Simmons era, the beginning of the James Harden era. Took a long road to get here, but what only matters is the result.

On how the Sixers ended up here and where they might be headed: theathletic.com/3123952 – 9:17 PM

James Harden plans to wear the No. 1 jersey for the Philadelphia 76ers, league sources tell @YahooSports. No. 13 is Wilt Chamberlain’s retired number. – 9:12 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

🎧: https://t.co/c3qMSbOtXE pic.twitter.com/PbriCZIykn – 9:02 PM

The take on the Harden-Simmons deal from myself and @Chris Haynes: best believe, KD was sick of Harden, too pic.twitter.com/dfdufmy8px – 8:59 PM

Editing @David Thorpe trade reactions, coming soon on TrueHoop.com: “Harden and Embiid should mesh together on the court perfectly, and quickly.” – 8:58 PM

Kyrie’s got 17 points in the first half. The Nets defense still isn’t great but it’s a more spirited effort than we’ve seen at other points in the last week. Brooklyn shooting 53.5 percent from the field so far. – 8:43 PM

Halftime: Nets lead the Wizards 59-55. Kyrie Irving has 17 points, Cam Thomas has 11. Brooklyn shooting 60 percent from 3. Four turnovers that have been harmless. – 8:42 PM

My Mom on James Harden: “What did he leave for? What did he do with Brooklyn? He should’ve just stayed here. Houston fans would have always supported him.” – 8:40 PM

Score after 1.

#DCAboveAll 24

#NetsWorld 27

Deni Avdija 7 | Kyrie Irving 6 – 8:13 PM

New ESPN story: Kevin Durant said he was, “happy we got guys who want to be part of this” after Brooklyn traded James Harden for a package led by Ben Simmons. He then made sure he wouldn’t have Harden on his team’s roster for next weekend’s All-Star Game.

espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:13 PM

End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Wizards 27-24. Kyrie Irving, Cam Thomas and Blake Griffin all have six points apiece. – 8:12 PM

Lowe Post podcast: Annual trade deadline mega wrap-up with @Bobby Marks: everything on Harden-Simmons, plus breakdowns of almost every move of the week and some non-moves (hi, Lakers):

Apple: apple.co/3HLqEGx

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Who won the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade?

@Termineradio tells @Eddie Johnson why he likes the Nets more and reveals the player that gives Brooklyn the edge. 👀 pic.twitter.com/e8ar3aLAta – 8:00 PM

LeBron ribs Durant on Harden trade, says he needs Darius Garland for ‘muscle’ after leaving cleveland twice. What an NBA All-Star Draft, ⁦@The Athletic⁩ theathletic.com/news/2022-nba-… – 7:53 PM

#NBA story: #Sixers, Daryl Morey are pushing their chips into middle by trading for James Harden while holding onto young players Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle: https://t.co/3f1U33V19i #76ers pic.twitter.com/0mU1K3YUUv – 7:51 PM

Show James Harden’s efficiency numbers @NBCSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Ck3RZEH0fG – 7:44 PM

Harden picked last as captains LeBron, Durant select All-Star Teams nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/10/har… – 7:38 PM

James Harden has 0 margin for error in Philadelphia. He has not been able to make it work with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony & Dwight Howard.

The 76ers are Joel Embiid’s team. – 7:37 PM

As a Rockets fan, do you want to see James Harden and Daryl Morey win an NBA Championship this season? – 7:37 PM

I’m just here for James Harden demanding a trade from Team LeBron. – 7:37 PM

Greetings from DC. It has been a day. Nets-Wizards tip shortly. The real juice will be postgame when we expect Steve Nash to be able to talk about the trade. For now it’s Kyrie Irving and co. against Kyle Kuzma and friends. My bet is the losing streak ends. Updates to come. – 7:33 PM

New on BSJ: Trade deadline James Harden, Ben Simmons trade re-shapes the top of the East, and makes things a lot tougher for the rest

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

cbssports.com/nba/news/2022-… – 7:17 PM

Full draft results for #NBAAllStar Game. As he ended up with James Harden, LeBron asked about Harden being injured pic.twitter.com/vWK5EQPqb7 – 7:14 PM

I was convinced that LeBron was selecting Darius Garland first among reserves and that Kevin Durant was never, never, ever taking James Harden. Got one out of two right. – 7:12 PM

If LeBron had offered Durant a Harden trade that would’ve counted as his fifth ring would honestly be more impressive. – 7:08 PM

Kevin Durant wanted NO PARTS of James Harden on his #NBAAllStar squad 😭 pic.twitter.com/ozhl3Ecmm7 – 7:06 PM

lebron isn’t [harden] hurt?

chuck: he’s going to play the next game

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Eric Walden @tribjazz

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Barkley: “He got traded. He’s healthy now!”

Durant finally broke his stone-faced expression and laughed. – 7:02 PM

LeBron: “Is James [Harden] healthy? Is he playing?

Barkley: “He got traded, he’s healthy now! Trust me, LeBron, he’s playing the next game!”

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Dan Favale @danfavale

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

David Hardisty @clutchfans

LeBron and Barkley laughed knowing what was happening 😂 – 7:00 PM

And Rudy Gobert is picked second to last by Kevin Durant. KD wasn’t touching Harden 😂 – 7:00 PM

The Sixers finally got James Harden. Now what?

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Says all you need to know about how Kevin Durant and the Nets feel about it… – 7:00 PM

Harden looking at KD right now pic.twitter.com/gQ2g6302go – 7:00 PM

“Imma need some size for sure” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 KD picking Rudy Gobert over James Harden got me crying right now – 7:00 PM

That boy KD do not mess with Harden no more 😂😂 – 7:00 PM

Bruh, LeBron trolling KD and trying to force him into drafting Harden is PHENOMENAL television – 7:00 PM

Lmao! Kevin Durant picked Rudy Gobert over James Harden. That makes Harden the last pick of the All-Star draft and he will be selected by Team LeBron. #Sixers – 6:59 PM

KD and LeBron trying to see who is going to take James Harden pic.twitter.com/wd5cdVWlsX – 6:59 PM

OK, the Harden All-Star draft wrinkle is deeply funny – 6:59 PM

Nets’ Kevin Durant passed on 76ers’ James Harden in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game draft seven times, selecting (in order) Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns, Zach LaVine, Dejounte Murray, Khris Middleton, LaMelo Ball and Rudy Gobert. Harden was left as the last pick. – 6:59 PM

Harden is still available, KD. – 6:58 PM

KD picking Dejounte Murray over James Harden got me weak right now – 6:57 PM

Will KD draft Harden? – 6:56 PM

kyrie seeing both harden and kd choose joel embiid on the same day pic.twitter.com/i4AJoFOD1U – 6:51 PM

Nets’ Kevin Durant on integrating Ben Simmons, Seth Curry & new pieces after James Harden trade on TNT: “I feel like we’ve got versatile players. We’ll have to figure it out and figure out what works for us. I’m just happy we’ve got guys who want to be a part of this.” – 6:41 PM

Harden, according to sources, clashed with Durant and Nash about what type of offense the team should run and during games even criticized teammates and coaches to NBA insiders sitting courtside.

foxsports.com/stories/nba/ja… – 6:37 PM

Nets’ Kevin Durant on James Harden trade on TNT: “I’m excited for our team & looking forward to finishing the season out with this new group… The playoffs are right around the corner & we’ve got to fast track and get used to each other. I think everybody got what they wanted.” – 6:36 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Popper @StevePopper

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Touches on the scene in Camden soon before it broke, Doc Rivers on heartbreak in coaching, some of the deal’s potential regrets, and a massive move that should help the Sixers now:

nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 5:58 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Michael C. Wright @mikecwright

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

1. Brian Windhorst

2. Ben Simmons/Klutch

3. #NBATwitter

4. Nets

5. Sixers (until they give Harden a max extension) – 5:18 PM

Can James Harden pull a Jimmy Butler in Philadelphia? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 5:14 PM

The max extension James Harden can sign in six months:

22-23: $47,366,760 (player option)

23-24: $49,735,098

24-25: $53,713,905

25-26: $57,692,712

26-27: $61,671,519

Total: $270,179,994

Harden would earn more on this deal than he has in his entire career thus far, per Spotrac. – 5:13 PM

Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband

Joe Vardon @joevardon

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

1995: Rockets give center Hakeem Olajuwon 32-year-old guard Clyde Drexler, win title as #6 seed

2022: 76ers give center Joel Embiid 32-year-old guard James Harden, ???? – 4:18 PM

New #Rockets at #TXSN – James Harden headed to Sixers and reunion with Daryl Morey ift.tt/wgmIVsz – 4:18 PM

I was skeptical, but Daryl Morey was absolutely right to put everyone through this six-month odyssey with Simmons, keeping him on the roster until a superstar got unhappy.

His plan worked about as well as it could have. Sixers weathered storm as top-5 team. Now have Harden. – 4:01 PM

James Harden out. Ben Simmons and co. in. Ask me anything twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 3:53 PM

Whether Daryl Morey is right about Harden remains to be seen, but he deserves a ton of credit. Didn’t cave to any pressure in taking cents on the dollar for Simmons and gets his guy in time to make a playoff run this year. And Michael Rubin gets a big assist!!! – 3:49 PM

Grading the Harden-Simmons trade: es.pn/3gztxym (ESPN+) – 3:46 PM

New for ⁦@YahooSports⁩: Scary hours? The Brooklyn experiment was soulless, empty and left no lasting impact. No big moments, just complaints and questions. Now James Harden moves to a nightmare on Broad Street sports.yahoo.com/as-james-harde… – 3:42 PM

Games played together:

19 — Tom Brady and Antonio Brown

16 — Durant, Kyrie and Harden

(Submitted by @AhaanRungta) pic.twitter.com/I8jtfZEadx – 3:41 PM

More on this storyline

James Harden may officially be a 76er, but his debut will have to wait. The newly acquired superstar guard will not play Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder or Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, as he is expected to arrive in Philadelphia this weekend and get looked over by the team’s medical personnel. -via ESPN / February 11, 2022

So why would James Harden want to break that up? Well, part of the reason was reportedly Kyrie Irving, according to The Athletic’s Joe Vardon. The two did not seem to get along, per Vardon’s reporting. And things came to a head, particularly, when Irving chose not to get the COVID-19 vaccine and missed games because of it. “Harden has said publicly he was frustrated the Nets weren’t playing better. He saw how much the Nets need Irving on the court, all the time, and did the math on how nuts that would be to play home playoff games without Irving, even though Irving isn’t hurt… “I’mma give him the shot,” Harden once joked of Irving. Now that seems like less of a joke.” -via For The Win / February 11, 2022

Later on Friday, NBA Insider Chris Haynes provided more insight into the inner workings of the deal on Harden and his manager’s side. “I don’t know if they knew for sure (he’d get traded), but obviously they knew thing were in the works for a few days now,” he told NBA on TNT. “I was around this Nets team for the last few weeks. They kept downplaying the fact that Harden didn’t want to leave, even though everyone was feeling otherwise. “That was a talking point that they were trying to relay to everybody and downplaying all the hooplah that was coming out. “But it was serious hooplah. James did want out, he just didn’t feel the fit was right for his talents at that time. He felt like this is the best move for him and his career at this time.” -via FOXSports.com / February 11, 2022