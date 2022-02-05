James Harden has told Nets management he wants to stay in Brooklyn: report

James Harden controls ball 76ers cropped 10/22/2021

The Philadelphia 76ers are going to pursue James Harden, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he wants to go there.

In fact, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Harden wants to remain with the Nets.

Wojnarowski said on NBA Countdown on Saturday night that Harden has told Nets brass he wants to stay in Brooklyn, and while players are frustrated with the trade rumors, as SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley has pointed out, Kevin Durant also wants Harden to stay, according to ESPN.

“Kevin Durant is not telling the owner Joe Tsai, the general manager Sean Marks what he thinks they should do at the trade deadline – he’s letting them handle that, but he believes this: when he comes back from this injury, this knee injury, probably sometime after All-Star break in February, he wants a group there that is as committed as him to winning those titles,” said Wojnarowski. “He absolutely wants to continue with James Harden, stay the course with him, and I think there’s still a real good chance that’s the case when we get past Thursday in the NBA with that 3 p.m. trade deadline.”

Durant wanted the Nets to trade for Harden last year, because he firmly believes they, along with Kyrie Irving, can win multiple titles together.

“But,” Wojnarowski said, “he also believes this very strongly: Everyone else in Brooklyn is going to have to be as committed to this as he’s been.”

Durant has been out with a knee injury, and Harden has had his fair share of injuries while Irving remains a road-game player only, but the former two sure seem to act like the big three isn’t going to be a one-year experiment.