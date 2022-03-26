James Harden explodes as Sixers knock off Clippers

The Philadelphia 76ers are in the process of trying to get everything on the right page as they continue to push towards the NBA Playoffs. After starting off the road trip the right way on Wednesday, they took on the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday looking to continue to build as a team.

The Sixers started off on the right foot against the scrappy Clippers as they used a steady diet of James Harden and Joel Embiid in order to build a 21-point halftime lead. Thanks to the strong play of their star duo, Philadelphia was able to knock off the Clippers 122-97 to improve to 2-0 on the 3-game road trip.

Harden had 29 points to tie his high with the Sixers, 15 rebounds, and seven assists to lead the way, Embiid added 27 points and 10 rebounds, Matisse Thybulle added 13 points, and Tobias Harris had 12. Tyrese Maxey did add 11 points, but on 4-for-11 shooting, and he had five rebounds.

Here are the player grades following the win in Los Angeles:

James Harden: A+

The Beard was very active early. This is something that the Sixers have been trying to get Harden to do more of in terms of getting him to lead this team when the time calls for it. He knocked down his signature stepback triple which then allowed him to drive to the basket and finish and he was big on the glass as well. The quick start then bled into the second quarter as Harden was toying with the Clippers. Everybody has been waiting for the big scoring night from him and he delivered in this one. He had 25 points at halftime alone and he made everything look so easy on offense.

Tyrese Maxey: C-

Los Angeles was very focused on keeping Maxey out of the paint. Every time he went inside, he was greeted with a lot of size and a lot of defense and he had a tough time really finding any open looks. It was just one of those nights for the young man as he could not get anything going on the offensive end. Give him credit for finding other ways to help this team by grabbing rebounds and being solid on defense.

Matisse Thybulle: A

This was a great defensive game for Thybulle as he had Clippers guard Reggie Jackson locked up early. Some might not consider that impressive or anything, but Jackson has been the leader for this shorthanded Clippers team all season. On offense, this was a good game for him. He was active off the ball and he was using his athleticism to get some baskets for himself and he also was able to knock down a 3. All of that is found money for the Sixers.

Tobias Harris: A-

When it comes to Harris, the biggest thing with him is always making sure he is taking catch-and-shoot triples. This is still a new role that he is adjusting to in terms of being able to make an impact on this team with Harden here, but there are little showings here and there where he is beginning to really understand his role. He had some big plays on the offensive end after halftime as he used his size and strength against the smaller Clippers defenders. He is adding to this team with his solid defense and his ability to play a role right now.

Joel Embiid: A+

This was one of those games where Embiid saw who was defending him and realized it was time to cook. The big fella looked like Ivica Zubac and Isaiah Hartenstein and he licked his chops on his way to some really easy baskets in the early going. LA then put former Sixer Robert Covington on him and Embiid quickly went to work against him as well. It looked like he and Harden was able to figure out some good sets for them in the halfcourt as they looked like they were able to grow chemistry. While Harden got the Sixers off to a great start, Embiid picked up the slack after halftime.

Furkan Korkmaz: B

Korkmaz was able to knock down a triple in the opening half to give Philadelphia a spark off the bench. He is still having his own issues on the defensive end, but the Sixers will certainly take his offense for a group that struggles on that end at times.

Shake Milton: B

With the bench struggling early, Milton did provide some offense from his spot when he knocked down a tough corner triple in the early going. As mentioned, he and Korkmaz are going to have to provide for this team on the offensive end from the perimeter for the bench unit.

Danny Green: C+

At least Green did end up knocking down a couple of triples in the fourth to help really bury the Clippers. Other than that, this has still been a tough season for the veteran out of North Carolina. The Sixers desperately need him to knock down his open 3s considering he has lost a step on the defensive end.

Georges Niang: D+

The Minivan couldn’t get any open looks to get himself going on offense, but he was at least able to get the ball into Embiid when the big fella was posting up. However, he contributed to the bench issues on the defensive end as the Clippers targeted him on that end.

DeAndre Jordan: D-

The minutes with Jordan on the floor continue to be an adventure. He can make an impact on offense as an aggressive roller and as somebody who can throw down lobs, but he is clearly not the defender he once was and it shows every night. He fouled Hartenstein on a jumper and then allowed his man to get an easy bucket in transition. It’s just bad. He gets points for his work on the glass, however.

