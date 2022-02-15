2021-22 Philadelphia 76ers roster after the big James Harden trade

CAMDEN, NJ–The Philadelphia 76ers swung the biggest deal of the deadline in the form of James Harden as they were able to acquire the superstar from the Brooklyn Nets. There has been a lot of reports of discontent in Brooklyn involving Harden and the Nets as that led to him heading to Philadelphia.

The Bearded One did not want to get too much into what happened in Brooklyn, but he did add that he always wanted to be in Philadelphia. The Sixers hired Daryl Morey, formerly of the Houston Rockets, and it appears that Harden wanted to follow Morey to Philadelphia.

“Originally, when I was going through everything I was going through in Houston, Philly was my first choice, it just didn’t happen,” said Harden. “Details, I don’t want to get into the Brooklyn situation, I just knew for a very long time, this was a perfect fit. You got the best big man in the league in Joel (Embiid) and then obviously, the coaching and top to bottom, it made sense.”

The Sixers and the Rockets were in deep negotiations to send Harden to Philadelphia, but the Nets then crept into the picture and they were able to acquire him. He isn’t sure why he wasn’t sent to Philadelphia initially, despite it looking like he maybe had the option to go where he wanted, but it is what it is at this point.

“I don’t know,” Harden laughed. “I wish it looked like that. The organization’s gotta do what’s best for their team. Present and future, so it didn’t work like that, and I had to go to Brooklyn. Which obviously, we all know that could’ve been something special, but whatever reason it was for that, but here I am today.”

The idea was that Harden would join Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but they only played 16 games together in the half a season in 2020-21 and the first half of the 2021-22 season. There was a lot of suspecting that maybe it was due to Irving not wanting to be vaccinated that caused the issue with Harden and the Nets. New York’s vaccination rule does not allow Irving to play in home games as he is only allowed to play on the road.

“Very minimal, honestly,” said Harden. “Me and Kai are really good friends. Whatever he was going through or is still going through, that’s his personal preference, but it definitely did impact the team. Originally, obviously, me, Kyrie, and KD on the court, and winning covers up a lot of that stuff. It’s unfortunate that we played 16 games out of a whatever it was and it is what it is, but here in Philly’s an opportunity that I’m looking forward to.”

Harden and the Sixers now will have to move forward and try to win a championship with a new group out on the floor.

“I’m just happy and blessed that I’m here,” Harden finished. “As Doc (Rivers) and everybody knows and everybody wants is to win and be the last team standing so I’m excited for the opportunity.”

