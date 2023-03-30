James Gunn Still Reviewing Actors For ‘Superman’, It’s Not Logan Lerman – The Hamden Journal

James Gunn continued to make it official on social media that he hasn’t made his decision yet on who’ll play Superman in his early days-set movie of the Man of Steel, Superman: Legacy. In doing so, the filmmaker also shot down rumors that Fury actor Logan Lerman would play him.

Responding to a fan’s assertion that Gunn’s top choice is Lerman, the filmmaker responded “For the record, I don’t know who that is”.

Gunn further added, “Guys, this isn’t a dig at the actor. I don’t know lots of actors’ names. Now that you tell me who he is, I recognize him from stuff and think he’s talented. But I’ve never met him, and he’s never been part of a conversation about playing Superman.”

Gunn further updated, “Haven’t had a single talk with a single actor about the role. Just making private lists, prepping material for auditions.”

Yesterday, The Hamden Journal told you that Doctor Sleep filmmaker Mike Flanaghan pitched a standalone movie for DC’s Clayface to DC Bosses Gunn and Peter Safran. Currently, there’s not a ‘No’ on that project, and there’s no early contract talks.

The Hollywood premiere for Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be April 27.

