James Gunn Says “Superman Is A Huge Priority” & Reveals Where He Stands With Henry Cavill – The Hamden Journal

DC Studios co-head James Gunn is back on Twitter replying to fans and this time he is talking about Superman. The tweets come after news broke that Patty Jenkin’s version of Wonder Woman 3 was not moving forward and that Henry Cavill’s reprisal of the Man of Steel might not be happening.

Gunn tweeted the poster of Superman celebrating the premiere “44 years ago” of the 1978 film that starred Christopher Reeve in the titular role. This opened up the forum for comic book fans to ask Gunn about the future of Superman as he works with co-head Peter Safran in molding the future of the DC Universe.

One of the tweets that Gunn replied to was from a Twitter user asking “if we are gonna see a Superman” in the new era as “we’ve been starved of the greatest comic book character on the big screen for ages.”

Gunn replied, “Yes of course. Superman is a huge priority, if not the biggest priority.”

Another fan claimed that Gunn “does not like Henry Cavill” being that the report unleashed earlier this week said that The Witcher actor was not guaranteed to return to his role in the DC Universe as it was expected. After the comment, another fan asked Gunn to “debunk” that claim to which The Suicide Squad director said, “Sure: false.”

Cavill reprised his role of Superman in Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson a massive supporter to bring the actor back as Superman. Johnson revealed that the previous leaders of the DC Universe were not keen on having Cavill return but he ultimately made it happen as he feels Superman was the only adversary to Black Adam.

The future of Black Adam and Superman sequels remain to be seen and after Wonder Woman 3 was axed for now, Gunn is asking fans to be patient as the transition happens.

“We know we are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way, but we can promise everything we do is done in the service of the STORY & in the service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives,” Gunn tweeted. “As for more answers about the future of the DCU, I will sadly have to ask you to wait. We are giving these characters & the stories the time & attention they deserve & we ourselves still have a lot more questions to ask & answer.”