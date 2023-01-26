James Gunn Responds To Questions On Who Doomed ‘Doom Patrol’ And ‘Titans’ – The Hamden Journal

James Gunn says don’t blame him for the recent cancellations of Doom Patrol and Titans.

Warner Bros.-Discovery has announced that both shows will end with their fourth seasons, offering two legs of six episodes for a total of 12 shows to close things out.

The cancellations were seen by some as part of the changes Gunn and Peter Safran are bringing to DC Studios as they attempt to redevelop its faltering Universe.

“The decision to end the series precedes us,” Gunn said on Twitter. “But I certainly wish the best for the talented group of creators, actors, and the rest of the crew that produced both shows.”

Gunn posted in response to an angry fan who blamed Gunn and Safran, saying they have “a mighty big hill” to climb to win the affection of fans.

Doom Patrol stars Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, April Bowlby, Diane Guerrero, Joivan Wade and Michelle Gomez. Titans had Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft and Ryan Potter.