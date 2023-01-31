James Gunn Addresses Backlash Over ‘Shazam’ Star Zachary Levi’s Anti-Pfizer Tweet – The Hamden Journal

As the DC Universe enters Chapter One of its era under bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, Zachary Levi created quite the “fury” on social media after tweeting a message that was anti-Pfizer.

Levi quote-tweeted a message by Lyndon Wood that read, “Do you agree or not, that Pfizer is a real danger to the world.” The Shazam! actor added, “Hardcore agree.”

Although Levi didn’t mention Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, many users on Twitter interpreted his tweet as being anti-vax. Following the backlash, Levi tweeted a link to a release from The Department of Justice which announced the drug company was set to pay $2.3 billion in a settlement for fraudulent marketing.

Gunn addressed the backlash during the DC presentation of their new projects when a reporter asked, “Zach Levi, a couple of days ago, tweeted something about vaccines, got some people upset. Don’t know if you have a comment on that.”

Gunn responded, “Actors, filmmakers I work with are going to say things that I agree with and things that I don’t agree with. That’s going to happen. I don’t have a list of things that somebody should say because of what I think. I can’t be changing my plans all the time because an actor says something that I don’t agree with.”

“By the same token, if someone is doing something morally reprehensible, that’s a different story. We have to take that stuff into account. It’s a balance, it’s a modern world, it’s a different place.”

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to premiere on March 17.