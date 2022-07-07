James Gray’s Focus Features Drama Set For Fall – The Hamden Journal

Focus Features has set a limited release for James Gray’s semi-autobiographical drama Armageddon Time in exclusive markets on October 28. The film will expand domestically on November 4 before going nationwide on the 11th.

The film, which debuted to a seven-minute standing ovation and critical acclaim at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, is billed as a deeply personal coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American Dream. Its cast includes Anthony Hopkins, Jeremy Strong, Anne Hathaway, Banks Repeta, Jaylin Webb, Tovah Feldshuh, John Diehl, Andrew Polk and Ryan Sell.

Gray directed the pic from his script. Anthony Katagas produced via his Keep Your Head banner, along with Marc Butan via his MadRiver Pictures banner, and Rodrigo Teixeira via his RT Features banner, with Lourenço Sant’anna, Alan Terpins, Marco Tulio Kehdi, Prodigo Films’ Francisco Civita and Beto Gauss, and Gustavo Debs serving as executive producers.

