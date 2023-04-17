James Corden’s Final 2 Late Late Show Guests Revealed

Just days after refuting buzz that One Direction was set to reunite for James Corden‘s upcoming CBS swan song, The Late Late Show is confirming that, well, there was some truth to the buzz.

CBS announced Monday that Harry Styles will serve as one of Corden’s final two guests when Late Late Show airs its final broadcast on Thursday, April 27. Joining the “As It Was” singer on Corden’s couch for the finale will be Will Ferrell.

On April 13, amid speculation that Styles’ former band was poised to get back together to help send Corden off, Late Late Show‘s official Twitter account posted the following denial:“Nobody loves the boys more than us, but this story just isn’t true. What is true is we’ve got an absolutely brilliant… finale planned.”

Other celebs dropping by during The Late Late Show‘s final two weeks include Tom Cruise, Billie Eilish, Josh Gad, Jennifer Garner, Mila Kunis, Seth Meyers, Billy Porter, Lisa Kudrow, Sharon Stone and Natalie Portman.

As previously announced, CBS will air the one-hour primetime special The Last Late Late Show With James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special just ahead of Late Late Show‘s final telecast at 10 pm/ET on April 27.

It was last April that Corden announced the end of his eight-year late-night run was nigh. “It’s been a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show,” he said in a statement at the time. “I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave, and then I stayed on. I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.”

