James Corden emotional while addressing leaving ‘Late Late Show’

Corden has decided to extend his contract with CBS for just one more year, and will have hosted the show for eight years when he says goodbye before next summer. On Thursday night’s episode, the host opened up about his decision, stating, “I am happy to announce today that I have signed a new contract to carry on hosting The Late Late Show.” As the audience broke out into applause, Corden interrupted, saying, “But wait. I appreciate it. That’s really only half the story on this one. The other half is, the sadder news, is I have decided to sign for one more year on the show. And that this will be my last year hosting The Late Late Show.“

Corden shared that when he started hosting the show in 2015, he always meant for it to be a journey and an adventure for him to go on, but never his “final destination.”

“I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it. And I really think that a year from now, that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there.” While some fans were heartbroken over the news Thursday, Corden reminded everyone there is still plenty of time, and surprises, ahead.

“But I gotta tell you, we’re not leaving today. We still have a year to go and we are all determined to make this the best year we have ever had making this show. We’re going to go out with a bang, there are going to be carpools and crosswalks and sketches and other surprises. And there will be tears, there will be so many tears,” said Corden as he himself began to get a little emotional.

Finishing his monologue, Corden stated, “This has been the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make. It really has. I have never taken this job for granted, ever, not once. The fact that you watch us at home, or you watch us online, wherever you are all around the world. The fact that we get to try and entertain you, and spend time with you, is an absolute privilege for me and every single person who makes this show. Here’s to the next 12 months. It’s going to be a blast, I promise you that.”

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. on CBS.

