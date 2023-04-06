James Corden called ‘most difficult’ star by director

James Corden has been branded “difficult” by a previous director. (Reuters)

James Corden has been labelled the “most difficult” star to work with by a director.

The Late Late Show host was working with director Craig Duncan on an episode of game show A League of Their Own who has spoken negatively of the experience.

Read more: Rob Brydon defends Gavin And Stacey co-star James Corden over New York restaurant scandal

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Duncan said: “The most difficult and obnoxious presenter I’ve ever worked with is James Corden.”

James Corden used to host A League of Their Own. (Reuters)

Discussing an incident when Corden interrupted the planning of a sequence, Duncan said: “Old bug-a-lugs pipes up: “What the f**k is going on here? It’s obvious what you do! You put a camera there, camera there, camera there. He comes up, shows the dish, goes back to the table, he comes up, shows the dish… It’s so obvious how you shoot it! You’re stupid!”‘

Duncan, who has also directed episodes of Trucking Hell and Celebrity Antiques Road Trip added: “We shoot it exactly as we were going to shoot it. He was 45 minutes late from his schedule and I’d have had him done in six. So cheers James. You got your way, well done. Well done for treading all over my toes. I don’t care. I get paid at the end of the day and I hope I never ever work with you again.”

Representatives for Corden have been approached for comment.

James Corden was previously criticised by Mel B. (Reuters)

It isn’t the first time Corden has been criticised by those who have worked with him. Spice Girl Mel B named him one of the “biggest d***heads” in the entertainment business.

Talking on The Big Narstie Show, she explained: “I think you always have to be nice to the people that you work with whether it be production, camera guys, sound, lighting – we all work for the same thing. So, you should always be nice and he hasn’t been very nice”

Watch below: James Corden feels ’emotional’ as he prepares to film the last episode of The Late Late Show.