James Caan Leaves Behind Hitman Thriller ‘Fast Charlie’ – The Hamden Journal

When Oscar nominee James Caan passed away in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, aged 82, he left behind one final performance opposite Pierce Brosnan in the hitman thriller Fast Charlie, which he’d wrapped production on in New Orleans.

The film from director Phillip Noyce is based on Victor Gischler’s Edgar Award-nominated novel, Gun Monkeys. It centers on Charlie Swift (Brosnan), who has worked for aging mob boss Stan (Caan) for 20 years, skillfully operating as a prolific fixer and efficient hitman. When a rival boss moves to eliminate Stan and his entire team, he fails in wiping the team clean. Now on his own, Charlie will stop at nothing to avenge his friend, and has no plans to leave anyone alive.

Fast Charlie‘s ensemble also includes Gbenga Akkinagbe, Morena Baccarin, Toby Huss and more. Richard Wenk (The Magnificent Seven, The Equalizer) wrote the film, with Daniel Grodnik (Bobby) and Mitchell Welch (Chain of Command) serving as its producers. Screen Media’s David Fannon and Seth Needle, Foresight Unlimited’s Mark Damon and Tamara Birkemoe, and David Nagelberg served as its EPs, with UTA Independent Film Group arranging financing.

Screen Media holds worldwide rights to the pic, and is looking to release it in early 2023.

Caan appeared in over 137 film and TV projects over the course of his career, most recently featuring in such films as Michael Lembeck’s dramedy Queen Bees with Ellen Burstyn, Jane Curtin and Loretta Devine, Carol Morley’s drama Out of the Blue with Mamie Gummer and Toby Jones, and Bruce Caulk’s crime drama Con Man. He earned his sole Oscar nom in 1973 for his supporting turn in The Godfather and is also remembered for turns in Thief, Misery and Brian’s Song, among other classics.

Caan’s family confirmed his passing via his Twitter page on Thursday, writing: “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.” A cause of death and memorial plans have not yet been disclosed.