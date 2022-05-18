James Bradberry explains why he chose the Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

There were a lot of teams interested in James Bradberry. And why wouldn’t they be? Not a lot of Pro Bowl cornerbacks pop up on the free agency market in the middle of May.

Why did he pick the Eagles out of the pack?

All it took was one look at the roster.

Mainly the defensive line.

“I saw the guys on the d-line and as a DB, sometimes your best friend is the d-line,” he said. “So I’m looking forward to it.”

Bradberry, who signed a one-year contract with the Eagles earlier Wednesday, spoke to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark at Philadelphia International Airport Wednesday evening after arriving in town.

He said scheme fit was also important in looking for a new home after spending four years playing for Ron Rivera with the Panthers and the last two playing for the Giants.

“I think the overall scheme, it fit my abilities the best,” he said.

Bradberry and Darius Slay give the Eagles a legit set of corners for the first time in a while.

Bradberry made the Pro Bowl in 2020, Slay in 2021, and over the last six years, Slay has 19 interceptions and 84 pass deflections, and Bradberry has 15 interceptions and 82 pass deflections.

They’re the only players in the NFL with 15 or more INTs and 80 or more passes defended since 2016.

“I’m just interested in meeting him, but I know he’s a great player and I’m excited playing next to him,” Bradberry said. “I know he’s got great ability and I feel like we’re going to compliment each other well.”

The Eagles face the Giants at the Meadowlands on Dec. 11 and the Linc on the last day of the regular season, Jan. 8, and those games will certainly be fun for Bradberry.

But after two years with the Giants, he has a nice head start on all six NFC games the Eagles play.

“I’m familiar with it,” he said. “And I’m definitely looking forward to it.”

