‘James Bond’s Micheal G. Wilson & Barbara Broccoli Win BFI Fellowships – The Hamden Journal

Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, who have overseen the James Bond franchise for the past three decades, have been honored with BFI Fellowships, the highest bestowed by the film institute.

Starting with Goldeneye, the pair, who run EON Productions, have produced nine of 25 Bond films over the period, winning BAFTAs and overseeing changes in actors who have played the iconic British spy.

Outside of the franchise, their credits include The Silent Storm, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool and Nancy.

BFI Chair Tim Richards said he “can think of no-one else more deserving” as the 60th anniversary of Bond rolls around.

“With amazing insight and vision, Michael and Barbara have not only re-invented Bond for today’s audiences, but No Time to Die arrived at exactly the right moment to welcome those audiences back to the big screen experience as never before,” he added.

The pair said: “We are very grateful to so many members of the British film industry who we have worked with over the course of our careers and thank the British Film Institute for their tremendous support and leadership for the creative industries in the UK.”

Previous fellows include Martin Scorsese, Tilda Swinton and Judi Dench.