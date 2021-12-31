James Bond Team, Vanessa Redgrave, More – The Hamden Journal

Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson, the producer/caretakers of the James Bond movie franchise including this year’s No Time to Die, and its star Daniel Craig were among the entertainment and media figures recognized Friday on the UK’s New Year’s Honours List.

Other British arts and media figures named today included Oscar winner Vanessa Redgrave and Absolutely Fabulous star Joanna Lumley, and film directors Paul Greengrass (the Bourne series), John Boorman (Deliverance, Hope and Glory), Andrew Haigh (45 Years) and indie Trinidad-born indie filmmaker Horace Shango Ové.

The annual compendium of honors bestowed by the Queen on achievements in the fields of government, education, politics, sports, community service, the arts and importantly this year the health industry was released as per usual just ahead of the end of the year. (Read the full list here.)

Broccoli and Wilson received the honor of Commanders of the Order of the British Empire. Craig received the Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George for services to film and theater; it’s the same honor bestowed on the fictional Bond in the Ian Fleming books.

Lumley and Redgrave received high honors, each named Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire, while Boorman and Ove were named Knights Bachelor.

Other honors in the entertainment field included for Lisa Burger, the executive director and joint chief executive of the National Theatre, and EastEnders actor Nitin Ganatra.

Among sports honorees is Emma Raducanu, who won tennis’ U.S. Open this year after entering the field as a qualifier.