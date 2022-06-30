James Blue Steps Down As Head of Smithsonian Channel – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: James F. Blue III is leaving Paramount Global after a year and a half as SVP and Head of Smithsonian Channel. He just informed his staff of his decision in an internal memo (You can read it below). Blue did not specify what his plans for the future are but, according to sources, the former PBS NewsHour and Nightline producer would likely return to the news field where he has spent most of his career to date.

Blue’s note was accompanied by a company email by Chris McCarthy, President & CEO of Paramount Global’s Media Networks; Nina L. Diaz, CCO and president of content for MTV Entertainment Group; and Keyes Hill-Edgar, COO, Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios. In it, they thanked Blue for his contributions and indicated that there will be no immediate replacement.

“Because of our deeply talented bench, we won’t miss a beat: We have asked Pam Aguilar, who has been leading content, and the rest of the business support team, to step up in this time of transition. Pam will continue to report to Nina,” they wrote.

I hear the leadership’s plan is to work with the interim Smithsonian Channel structure in place for the time being.

When he was named head of the Smithsonian Channel in December 2020, Blue was tasked with leading, expanding and diversifying the network’s content while working with the Smithsonian Institution to support its efforts to engage, inspire and educate. His oversight also included content creation and related experiential and event programming.

Here is his note to staff:

Dear Team SMITH –

I wanted to let you know that I have made the very hard decision to step down as the Head of the Smithsonian Channel.

I want to personally thank each and every one of you for all that we were able to accomplish together.

It has been my great honor to work with you, and I look forward to cheering you on as the SMITH brand continues to evolve. Every good wish for future success!

With my sincere thanks –

James

Here is the memo from McCarthy, Diaz and Hill-Edgar:

Hi everyone,

As you read in James’ note below, he has decided to step down.

We are sorry to see him go and want to thank him for his contributions to the brand.

Because of our deeply talented bench, we won’t miss a beat: We have asked Pam Aguilar, who has been leading content, and the rest of the business support team, to step up in this time of transition. Pam will continue to report to Nina.

Additional updates to follow but today, we want to acknowledge and thank James.

Chris, Nina & Keyes