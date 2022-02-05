Jamel Flint ID’d as suspect in fatal shooting near Virginia Tech

Virginia police on Saturday identified the suspect wanted for allegedly killing a high school student and injuring four other victims in a shooting at a hookah lounge the previous night.

Jamel Flint, 24, whom authorities said should be considered armed and dangerous, allegedly carried out the shooting at Melody Hookah Lounge near Virginia Tech’s campus shortly before midnight on Friday, according to the Blacksburg Police Department.

Flint is wanted on six felony warrants, including murder, for allegedly killing 18-year-old Isiah Robinson.

The teen was a student at Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke, WDBJ reported.

One of the four surviving victims is a Virginia Tech student who was recovering from his wounds on Saturday, the university announced.

Police investigate the scene of the fatal shooting on Main Street in Blacksburg, Virginia, on Feb. 5, 2022. Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP

“We have been in contact with his family, and they report their son is out of surgery, recovering, and seems to be doing well,” the school said in a message posted on its website.

Friday night’s violence erupted after the hookah bar hosted a private event from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

It was unclear what sparked the gunfire.

Flint is also facing four counts of attempted murder and one count of use of a firearm, police said.