LSU Staff Tracker: Who will make up Brian Kelly’s initial Tigers’ staff

It has been a rough week for new USC head coach Lincoln Riley. After hiring Tashard Choice as the running backs coach only to see him flip to the Texas Longhorns, it happened again with his defensive line coach Jamar Cain. According to Pete Thamel, Cain will now join the LSU staff as defensive line coach and run game coordinator.

Cain joined the Oklahoma Sooners staff in January of 2020 and was expected to leave Norman for Southern California. He joins the defensive staff under Matt House. Cain known as a good recruiter should help bring some more quarterback hunters to the Tigers defense.

Cain’s defensive line generated 33 sacks this season and 37 in 2020. According to 247Sports, Cain is credited with bringing three four-star edge players to the Sooners defense led by Clayton Smith of Texas High (Texarkana). He has ties to the West Coast as well.

This feels like a huge get for Kelly and the LSU staff. Lincoln Riley now has two key position coaching roles to fill.

