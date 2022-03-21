Jamal Crawford retires

Jamal Crawford: “ Goodbye to the game, all the spoils the adrenaline rush.” Thank you basketball, I owe you everything …..✌🏾

Source: Twitter @JCrossover

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Jamal Crawford has retired from professional basketball. Crawford played 20 seasons in the league, making stops with the Bulls, Knicks, Warriors, Hawks, Blazers, Clippers, Timberwolves, Suns and Nets. He was the No. 8 pick in 2000. – 7:40 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

🎂 Happy 42nd birthday to Jamal Crawford!

📊 1327 GP, 14.6 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 3.4 APG

🎯 41.0 FG%, 34.8 3P%, 86.2 FT%

🏆 3x SMOY

Crawford is the oldest player in NBA history to record a 50-point game, and he’s the only player to record a 50-point game with four different franchises. pic.twitter.com/jDIo2RDc4A – 9:01 AM

Stephen Curry: Happy Birthday @Jamal Crawford 🙌🏽. Legend on and more importantly off the court -via Twitter @StephenCurry30 / March 21, 2022