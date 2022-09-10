Jamaal Avery Jr & Emma Berman Cast – The Hamden Journal

Abbott Elementary‘s Jamaal Avery, Jr. and Emma Berman (Luca) have been tapped to lead the cast of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, the full-length animated Star Wars series for preschoolers. It’s slated for premiere in 2023 on Disney Junior and Disney+. The castings were announced Saturday by Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television, at the D23 Expo in Anaheim.

Disney D23 Expo 2022 Photo Gallery: Marvel, Star Wars, and More

Set during The High Republic era, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures follows a group of Younglings as they embark on missions and ultimately learn the valuable skills needed to become Jedi: compassion, self-discipline, teamwork, patience, and friendship. Avery plays Kai Brightstar, a Jedi Youngling who hopes to follow in the footsteps of the great Master Yoda and become a Jedi Knight. He teams with pilot Nash Durango (Berman), on adventures across the galaxy.

The series is produced by Lucasfilm for Disney Junior and Disney+, and executive-produced by Lucasfilm’s James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, and Josh Rimes.

D23: The Hamden Journal’s Full Coverage