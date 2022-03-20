Jalen Ramsey had a one-word response to the Robert Woods trade

Jalen Ramsey has been Robert Woods’ teammate for the last two-plus years since being traded from the Jaguars to the Rams in 2019. The two went against each other in practice each week, getting to know each other well.

That’s probably why Ramsey is surprised to see Woods traded to the Titans. That deal went down on Saturday night, with the Rams agreeing to send Woods to Tennessee for a 2023 sixth-round pick.

Ramsey had a one-word reaction to the deal, simply saying “wow” on Twitter.

That’s pretty much the response every Rams fan has had, with a few more expletives and a bit more anger added in. A trade was always possible, but it’s still shocking to see the Rams actually trade Woods.