5 best options to replace Mike Zimmer as Vikings head coach

All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey had a glowing review of Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on Tuesday, after learning Morris would be interviewing for the vacant head coaching position with the Minnesota Vikings.

“Rah the best coach I’ve ever had & I’ve had some GREAT ones. He’s taught me so much more this year alone that’s helped improve my game,” Ramsey posted on social media. “If no other team wants to give him the head coaching position he DESERVES, I will personally GLADLY have him back as our DC. No [cap].”

That’s high praise coming from a player many believe is the best defensive back in football.

Morris served as an interim head coach for the Atlanta Falcons in their post-Dan Quinn transition, but he hasn’t officially held the title since his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in 2011.

Curiously enough, Quinn is also interviewing for the Vikings job, and the Rams are going to Tampa on Sunday to play against the Bucs in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Perhaps fate is bringing everything together.

There’s no question that another coaching opportunity is long overdue for Morris, and as I talked about earlier in the week, there isn’t a better job in the league right now than the one in Minnesota.

“We’ve been through so much adversity & haven’t played well for him at times this year but he just continues to be the best leader,” Ramsey said in a follow-up post.

