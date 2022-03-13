Jalen Hurts’ Twitter bio causes controversy among Eagles fans

Social media can be a weird place among NFL fans and that disturbing trend was highlighted again on Saturday when Eagles fans debated the Twitter bio of quarterback Jalen Hurts.

With the news that a Deshaun Watson trade is imminent, some fans around the league believe Philadelphia is all in on the Texans quarterback despite affirming the commitment to building around their own third-year quarterback.

The drama started with a debate about Hurts’ Twitter account and whether he had potentially removed Eagles-related information from his bio.

The debate caused some back and forth and hysteria on social media that has Hurts currently trending over his bio that’s been the same since entering the NFL.

The Beginning

Hurts is from right outside of Houston and that may have caused Koffler to jump the gun on his assessment.

Eagles fans not for the false information

More reactions

Nicole Lynn

Hurts’ agent and the head of the football division at Klutch Sports, Nicole Lynn, ended the debate.

Hurts QB coach chimed in

Hurts’ personal quarterback coach, Quincy Avery weighed in on the debate as well.

