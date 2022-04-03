Jalen Green continues historic 30-point streak as Minnesota edges Houston

With an efficient 31 points and 5 assists, Rockets guard Jalen Green is now the first NBA rookie since Allen Iverson in 1997 to score at least 30 points in four consecutive games. It was not, however, enough to get Houston a win in Sunday’s 139-132 home loss (box score) to Minnesota.

The 20-year-old, who was drafted at No. 2 overall in the 2021 first round, was again electric as a shooter with 12 makes in 18 attempts (66.7%), including 4-of-8 on 3-pointers (50.0%). That kept the young and rebuilding Rockets (20-59) within striking distance versus the Timberwolves (45-34), who are in strong position to soon secure a spot in the Western Conference playoffs for only the second time in 18 years.

Led by 33 points (57.1% FG) from rising star Anthony Edwards and 28 points (75%) and 11 rebounds by All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota ultimately had too much offense Sunday at Toyota Center.

Houston’s rookies, however, kept it competitive. Beyond Green, reserve guard Josh Christopher scored a career-high 30 points on 11-of-14 shooting (78.6%), including 3-of-5 on 3-pointers. Big man Alperen Sengun returned to the starting lineup after missing two games with a bruised leg and had 14 points (71.4% FG), 15 rebounds, and 4 assists.

In the end, Green and Christopher became the first pair of rookie teammates in NBA history to each score 30+ points in the same game.

Third-year guard Kevin Porter Jr. had 21 points and a team-high 8 assists, but his 8 turnovers were costly in a game where Houston had 23 as a team. By comparison, Green had 5 assists to only 2 turnovers.

Head coach Stephen Silas was ejected in the final two minutes after a series of questionable calls helped thwart Houston’s late comeback bid. The Rockets outscored Minnesota in the fourth quarter, 40-23.

Scroll on for highlights and postgame reaction.

Game highlights

What’s next

The Rockets will hit the road for the final time this season, with games at Brooklyn on Tuesday night and Toronto on Friday.

Story continues

[lawrence-related id=100269,100263]

[mm-video type=video id=01fzn5bv9vhrab97znew playlist_id=none player_id=none image=https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/video/thumbnail/mmplus/01fzn5bv9vhrab97znew/01fzn5bv9vhrab97znew-e58095e4b9a0af2efde3e25b972fab30.jpg]

[listicle id=100193]

1

1