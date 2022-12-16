Jalen Catalon officially enters transfer portal

Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon has officially entered the transfer portal after logging action in just seven games over the past two seasons. The redshirt junior has undergone season-ending surgeries in 2021 and 2022.

Head coach Sam Pittman mentioned earlier Friday that transferring would be the likely option for Catalon moving forward.

“As of my conversation this morning with him, I think that’s probably where he’s leaning. I just don’t know if he’s gone in yet,” Pittman said.

Pittman said he thinks Catalon wants a fresh start, having missed nearly all of this season and half of last year.

The native of Mansfield, Texas, racked up five interceptions over his four-year Arkansas career, including a pick-six against Ole Miss in 2020. He has three forced fumbles and a recovery to his name, along with 159 tackles, 81 of which were solo.

Catalon’s breakout 2020 season landed him on the Associated Press’ All-SEC first team. The outlet recognized him as a second-team All-American before the following year, in which he made it six games before needing the first of his two shoulder surgeries.

In the 2022 season opener, the two-year captain suffered another shoulder injury in the first half. That marked the end of his junior campaign, and based on Pittman’s conversation with him Friday, the end of his Razorback career.

“I talked to him about if he was going to leave here, if he wanted my advice, I would just declare for the NFL and give it that type of chance,” Pittman said. “But he had a different view on it. Whatever he wants to do, we’ll be fine with it.”