Jake Tapper To Return To Daytime Show After Midterm Stint In Primetime – The Hamden Journal

CNN’s Jake Tapper will return to his daytime show after the midterms after filling the 9 PM ET primetime slot on the network.

A CNN spokesperson said, “As part of a special lineup, Jake agreed to anchor the 9P hour through the midterm elections. At the completion of that schedule, he’ll be returning to his award-winning program The Lead. We will announce post-election plans for that time slot in the coming days.”

CNN remained in third place in the timeslot, even as Tapper snagged some high profile interviews, starting with a sitdown with President Joe Biden. CNN had announced that Tapper would fill the slot through the midterms, but it was viewed as a bit of a test run for a permanent position. But Tapper also had previously expressed some misgivings about taking a primetime slot, given the schedule. Variety first reported the news about Tapper’s plans.

The 9 PM ET slot, called CNN Tonight, has been without a permanent host since Chris Cuomo was fired last November. Hannity has led the time period among cable news network, drawing about 3 million viewers on Tuesday, compared to 1.26 million for Alex Wagner Tonight and 504,000 for CNN Tonight. Tapper’s show offered a newsier alternative to his cable news rivals, which lean heavier into drawing the left and the right with opinion-heavy segments.