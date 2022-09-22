Jake Tapper To Host CNN Primetime Show Through Midterms, Alisyn Camerota And Laura Coates To Anchor Nightly Block – The Hamden Journal

CNN is filling in some of the gaps in its nightly schedule, at least through the midterms, with Jake Tapper hosting CNN Tonight at 9 PM ET through the midterms, and Alisyn Camerota and Laura Coates sharing anchor duties in the 10 PM-midnight block.

The lineup is scheduled to run Oct. 10 to Nov. 8.

The changes are not permanent, at least not yet. The network has had big holes to fill in its nightly and late night lineup, with the firing of Chris Cuomo late last year and Don Lemon’s pending departure for the morning hours.

More to come.