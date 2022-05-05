Jake McLaughlin & Iantha Richardson Join ABC Drama Pilot ‘Will Trent’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Jake McLaughlin (Quantico) and Iantha Richardson (American Soul) are set as leads opposite Ramón Rodríguez and Erika Christensen in ABC’s drama pilot Will Trent, from 20th Television.

In Will Trent, written by Liz Heldens and Dan Thomsen based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling book series, Special Agent Will Trent (Rodríguez) of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.

McLaughlin will play Michael, raised upper-middle class in the Atlanta suburbs, served overseas in the Army until an injury sent him home, where he’s now a Detective with the APD. He has the vibe of a man who grew up watching tough-guy, anti-hero cops and is now excited to be one himself. Michael has a wife and kid at home, but you’d never know it by talking to him.

Richardson portrays Faith, Will’s partner. Faith was born into a law enforcement family, is armed with wicked wit, always considered herself one of the boys, then got pregnant at 14, but now she’s pulled her life together to become a Detective. Faith’s new assignment with Will is going to be her biggest challenge yet, but she’s up for it, and she knows it could be a shortcut to becoming one of the top agents at the GBI.

Heldens and Thomsen executive produce along with Slaughter and 3 Arts’ Oly Obst.

McLaughlin starred in hit drama series Quantico, which aired for three seasons on ABC, and also starred in NBC’s Believe. His film work includes Oliver Stone’s Savages, Paul Haggis-directed In the Valley of Elah, Gavin O’Connor’s Warrior and most recently in Home. He’ll next be seen in Apple limited series In With The Devil. McLaughlin is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency and Management 360.

Richardson was most recently seen as series regular in American Soul, and recurring in Freeform’s Good Trouble and NBC’s This Is Us. Richardson is repped by Innovative Artists, Link Entertainment and attorney Chad Christopher.