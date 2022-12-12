Jake Lacy Joins Kiefer Sutherland in ‘The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominee Jake Lacy (The White Lotus) is set to star opposite Kiefer Sutherland in The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, The Hamden Journal has learned. He is set to portray Stephen Maryk, Queeg’s (Sutherland) executive officer aboard Caine, and the officer who relieved Queeg of duty.

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial is an update on the 1953 play by Herman Wouk, itself an adaptation of his Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Caine Mutiny. It hails from Paramount Global Content Distribution for Showtime.

The original story follows a naval officer who stands trial for mutiny after taking command from a ship captain he feels is acting in unstable fashion, endangering both the ship and its crew. While the original is set during World War II, the new project is being updated by director William Friedkin.

“The original piece was written for WWII, and Wouk included all the pent-up anger in this country over Pearl Harbor,” Friedkin told The Hamden Journal previously. “I’ve updated it so that is no longer Pearl Harbor. I’ve made it contemporary, involving the Gulf of Hormuz and the Straits of Hormuz, leading to Iran.”

A film based on the novel was released in 1954 starring Humphrey Bogart as Queeg and Van Johnson in the role of Maryk. It earned 6 Academy Award nominations including Best Actor for Bogart, Best Supporting for Tom Tully, and Best Picture.

Lacy most recently portrayed Robert Berchtold in Peacock’s A Friend of the Family, based on the story of the Jan Broberg kidnapping case. Prior to that, he played Shane Patton in Season 1 of the hit HBO series The White Lotus—a role that earned him his first Emmy nomination. Other TV credits include NBC’s The Office, HBO’s Girls, Hulu’s High Fidelity, and FX’s Fosse/Verdon.

In Aaron Sorkin’s Being The Ricardo’s, Lacy brought to life longtime I Love Lucy writer Bob Carroll Jr. Other feature credits include Carol opposite Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara, Diane, Otherhood, Ode to Joy, and How to be Single. He is repped by UTA, and Beth Rosner Management.