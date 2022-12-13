Jake Johnson Reacts To ‘Minx’ Leaving HBO Max – The Hamden Journal

Jake Johnson hopes that audiences haven’t seen the last of Minx.

The comedy was one of several that was cancelled by HBO Max on Monday, reversing the streamer’s previous decision to renew the series for a second season. The first season will also soon be removed from the platform, as Lionsgate TV, which is behind the series, plans to shop both seasons.

“We’ve been removed from HBOMax but we’re still finishing the season. So thankfully they didn’t halt production. We’re about a week away from being finished shooting,” Johnson wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“From what I am hearing S1 & S2 (and hopefully S3) will find a new home, the question is where. The crew really killed it this season. @blakemcclure crushed as DP. The set design/wardrobe/everything. It was truly impressive & worth watching. I am eager to find a new platform for these episodes,” he continued. “We appreciate all the online support. We love making the show and hope to continue to. It’s a crazy business & that’s partly what’s so additive about it. So hopefully we have good news to share soon.”

Minx is set in 1970s Los Angeles and centers around Joyce (Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women.

Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano and Oscar Montoya also star.

The series comes from creator and showrunner Ellen Rapoport, who also reacted to the news on Monday, writing on Twitter: “I am obviously disappointed that Minx (along with several other shows yet to be announced) is leaving HBO Max. I’m proud of the show we’ve made and am confident that the audience will come with us to our new home. Thank you to the best cast and crew in the business.”

Rapoport also exec produces alongside Paul Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment, Ben Karlin and Rachel Lee Goldenberg, who also directed the pilot. Johnson also serves as a co-executive producer. Lionsgate Television is the studio.