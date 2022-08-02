Jake Gyllenhaal to headline Road House remake in Patrick Swayze’s iconic role

Jake Gyllenhaal is officially taking over for the late Patrick Swayze in a Road House remake.

Amazon confirmed news of the project on Tuesday, with Mr. and Mrs. Smith and Edge of Tomorrow helmer Doug Liman set to direct Gyllenhaal in an updated version of the 1989 action-thriller from The Matrix producer Joel Silver and The Nice Guys screenwriter Anthony Bagarozzi (with co-writer Chuck Mondry).

The new take on the film features Gyllenhaal as a former UFC fighter working as a bouncer at a grimy roadhouse in the Florida Keys (a relocation from the original’s Missouri setting), where he soon uncovers mysterious happenings that set him on a wild journey through the tropical locale.

Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, and Lukas Gage will co-star in the film.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Patrick Swayze in the original ‘Road House’

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images; Everett Collection Jake Gyllenhaal to lead ‘Road House’ remake in Patrick Swayze role.

“I’m thrilled to put my own spin on the beloved Road House legacy. And I can’t wait to show audiences what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic role,” Liman said of the project in a press statement.

Swayze delivered an iconic turn in the original film, his character’s pairing of philosophy, poetry, and punches cultivating a cult following — and a handful of Razzie nominations — on top of the film’s $61 million gross.

Gyllenhaal’s Road House remake is set to begin production in the Dominican Republic later this month. A release date has yet to be announced.

