Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal React After Amy Schumer Calls Them a “Couple” at Oscars 2022

A family affair (no, not that kind of affair!).

Amy Schumer wasted no time poking fun at siblings Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal during her Oscars 2022 opening monologue.

“We’re honoring a lot of couples here tonight,” the host shared. “Jada [Pinkett Smith], Will Smith, Penélope [Cruz], Javier Bardem, Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal. It’s a night for lovers.”

The brother and sister duo are certainly not lovers, but they did seem to love the joke. The Wildlife actor cracked a confused look, while Maggie and her husband Peter Sarsgaard giggled behind him.

Jake isn’t nominated for an award at the March 27 ceremony, but Maggie? She is up for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Lost Daughter. The actress and writer has more than a few people in her corner at tonight’s event.

Jamie Lee Curtis—who is Jake and Maggie’s godmother—told E! News’ Laverne Cox on the Oscars 2022 red carpet that she is “incredibly proud and impressed” with her goddaughter.

“Pride is something when you know somebody as a child,” she said. “Then, when they do something, you are like, ‘That’s so good!’ But when you are impressed by them, when you respect them so much for their choices, for their ability, that’s a real thrill for me.”

The Lost Daughter was nominated in a few coveted categories, including Best Actress in a Lead Role and Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

The film follows a college professor who is forced to face her past after becoming fixated with a mother and daughter duo she meets on vacation. It stars Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Paul Mescal and more.

