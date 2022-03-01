Jake DeBrusk still wants Bruins to trade him amid hot streak

Report: Amid hot streak, DeBrusk still wants out from Bruins originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Nothing has changed in regards to Jake DeBrusk’s trade request from the Boston Bruins, according to a report.

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun said Tuesday that not only does DeBrusk still want out, he’d be willing to discuss an extension to help facilitate a trade prior to the March 21 deadline, according to his agent Rick Valette.

“(Valette) has informed teams that they’re willing to work on an extension to facilitate a deal because a lot of teams are concerned about that $4.4 million qualifying offer to retain his rights this summer,” LeBrun said on TSN’s Insider Trading segment. “Maybe an extension at a cheaper price and everyone goes home happy.”

DeBrusk, 25, will be a restricted free agent this summer.

The report comes as DeBrusk is playing some of the best hockey of his career, with seven goals over his last five games — including a hat trick against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday — after scoring only seven goals over his first 43 contests for the B’s this season.

DeBrusk is the only one of Boston’s three consecutive first-round picks from its infamous 2015 draft haul that’s given the team anything in return, notching 158 points (81 goals, 77 assists) over 292 games since debuting in 2017. But along with Jakob Zboril (13th overall) and Zach Senyshyn (15th overall), DeBrusk has paled in comparison with the three players drafted immediately following Boston’s trio: Mathew Barzal (New York Islanders), Kyle Connor (Winnipeg Jets) and Thomas Chabot (Ottawa Senators).

By keeping DeBrusk, the Bruins would risk losing him for nothing in the offseason and officially closing the door on one of the all-time great draft disappointments in team history (to be fair, the B’s did snag Brandon Carlo in the second round, 37th overall in 2015). But by hanging on to DeBrusk, they could get a player who’ll be motivated to showcase his skills for his next contract, thus enabling Boston GM Don Sweeney to look elsewhere in the organization for trade assets to make some other much-needed upgrades (second line center, top four defenseman).

Or, as LeBrun pointed out, maybe DeBrusk’s hot streak is increasing his trade value to a point Sweeney might just have to listen.

“Bottom line is if he keeps scoring — he’s playing a bigger role right now — it might help the Boston Bruins and Don Sweeney get better offers than they’ve had to date,” LeBrun said.

DeBrusk said last week in his first public comments since requesting a trade in November that he didn’t want to be a distraction.

“It’s one of those things where, obviously, it’s a tough situation,” DeBrusk said. “But I’m focusing day to day, like I said earlier in the year.”