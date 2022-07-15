Jak Knight, Stand-Up Comedian, Writer and Actor, Dies at 28

Jak Knight, a stand-up comedian, actor and writer who recently co-created the Peacock series Bust Down, has died.

Knight passed away on Thursday night in Los Angeles, his family confirmed through an agency rep on Friday. Additional details, including cause of death, are not being released at this time. “Knight’s loved ones ask that their privacy please be respected during this extremely difficult time,” per the rep.

Knight’s career was not only in a good place but his star was on the rise. After writing for a string of hit shows — from Netflix’s critically acclaimed raunchy comedy Big Mouth (where he also voiced the character DeVon) to ABC’s beloved Black-ish — Knight segued to co-creating, executive producing and starring in Peacock’s new streaming series Bust Down.

Starring opposite his team of co-creators Chris Redd, Sam Jay and Langston Kerman, the series followed a group of friends working low-wage jobs at a casino in Gary, Indiana. Bust Down debuted in March. Also with Jay, Knight worked on the HBO series Pause with Sam Jay as a co-executive producer and writer.

Knight, who recently wrapped filming Chelsea Peretti’s feature directorial debut First Time Female Director, frequently toured with his stand-up act across the globe. He appeared in a half-hour Netflix special that aired in 2018 as part of The Comedy Lineup series.

More to come.

