Jaire Alexander delivers must-see post-game interview after Packers win over Dolphins on Christmas, trolls Jaylen Waddle

The Packers defense was the story of the team’s Christmas Day win over the Dolphins, 26-20, with three fourth-quarter interceptions of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The electric Jaire Alexander started the takeaway barrage at the start of the quarter, De’Vondre Campbell continued it and Rasul Douglas sealed the win in the final minute.

It was one celebration after another for the Packers defense as it kept their playoff hopes alive.

But Alexander, who will never be accused of being shy, was just getting started.

The Packers’ Pro Bowl cornerback then gave a must-see post-game interview with Fox sideline reporter Pam Oliver.

“If you celebrate, Merry Christmas, go spend time with your family,” Alexander told everyone watching. “We got the dub, baby. The Pack is back.”

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander is interviewed on the field after defeating the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 25, 2022, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

And for good measure he “waddled” off the field, trolling Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

