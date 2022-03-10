Jaime Camil Signs First Look Deal With VIS And Paramount+ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Jaime Camil (Jane the Virgin, Coco) has signed a first look deal with VIS, a division of Paramount, to develop an array of TV and film projects for Paramount+.

Under the terms of the agreement, he will create, develop, and produce exclusive Spanish language and majority-Spanish language scripted and non-scripted content for the streaming service.

“We are excited to welcome Jaime Camil to our roster of global talent working to bring the best premium content to Paramount+,” said JC Acosta, President of International Studios & Networks Southern Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, in an exclusive statement to The Hamden Journal. “With Jaime’s experience and creative focus, we are confident that he’ll bring the best Spanish-language content to Paramount+ that resonates with our audiences around the world.”

Added Camil, “Paramount is home to some of the most beloved and iconic films and television shows of all time. I am thrilled and humbled to join their family. Throughout history, stories have been one of the most potent drivers of society and culture. Storytelling generates empathy and it imparts wisdom through characters in place of lived experience.

“Additionally, through the prism of art, story allows us to contextualize and also see a deeper beauty within our own lives,” he continued. “I look forward to developing and producing meaningful stories with the amazing team at Paramount. I can’t wait to show the world what we have in store.”

Before making a splash in the English-language market as Rogelio de la Vega in the CW’s Jane the Virgin, Camil was already a bonafide star in Latin America.

While working on Jane and after the show concluded in 2019, he worked as a voice actor in multiple films including Coco, Hotel Transylvania 3, and The Secret Life of Pets and The Secret Life of Pets 2; and on the small screen: Elena of Avalor, DuckTales, BoJack Horseman, and Green Eggs and Ham.

Camil most recently starred as Doc Jorge Lopez in the Apple TV+ comedy Schmigadoon! and the Steven Soderbergh feature Kimi released in February via HBO Max.

He is currently shooting the Vicente Fernandez biopic The Idol of the People in the titular role. The Hamden Journal confirmed in December the Caracol TV production will be released exclusively on Netflix domestically.

Camil is repped by Zero Gravity Management and Jackoway Austen.