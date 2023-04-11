Jaime Camil Joins ‘Acapulco’ Cast For Season 3 – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Jaime Camil (Schmigadoon!) has joined the cast of Apple’s Acapulco for Season 3. Production on the 10-episode new season is currently underway.

Camil will guest star as Alejandro, the brother of one of the wealthiest men in Mexico and a new co-owner of Las Colinas who makes his co-owner Diane Davies’ (Jessica Collins) life miserable at the hotel.

From Lionsgate TV, 3Pas Studios, Zihuatanejo Productions and The Tannenbaum Company, in Season 3 of Acapulco, it’s time to reconcile past mistakes and exciting new beginnings. In the present story, older Maximo (Eugenio Derbez) finds himself returning to a Las Colinas he no longer recognizes. While in 1985, younger Maximo (Enrique Arrizon) continues his climb up the ladder of success while potentially jeopardizing all the relationships he’s worked so hard to build.

The cast also includes Fernando Carsa (as Memo), Damián Alcázar (Don Pablo), Camila Perez (Julia), Chord Overstreet (Chad), Vanessa Bauche (Nora), Regina Reynoso (Sara), Raphael Alejandro (Hugo), Jessica Collins (Diane), Rafael Cebrián (Hector), Carlos Corona (Esteban) and Regina Orozco (Lupe). Sam Laybourne serves as showrunner.

Acapulco is inspired by 3Pas Studios and Lionsgate/Pantelion Films’ box office hit How to Be A Latin Lover. Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman created the series.

Executive producers include Winsberg and director Jay Karas; Derbez and Ben Odell for 3Pas Studios; Eric and Kim Tannenbaum, as well as Jason Wang on behalf of The Tannenbaum Company. Sonia Almanza Gambaro co-executive produces for 3Pas Studios.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Acapulco are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

Camil is currently starring in Season 2 of Apple’s Schmigadoon! where he portrays Sergeant Rivera, Schmicago’s chief of police. He is most notably known in the U.S. for his series regular role as Rogelio de la Vega in the CW’s Jane the Virgin across all 5 seasons. He also starred in and executive produced the CBS comedy series, Broke. Most recently, he brought to life the legendary Vicente Fernandez in Netflix’s The Idol of the People.

Before making a splash in the English-language market, Camil was already a bonafide star in his native Mexico and stateside for his work in Spanish-language projects both in TV and film. Hits include the telenovela La Fea Más Bella, Por Ella Soy Eva and Qué Pobres Tan Ricos, to name a few.

Camil currently has a first-look deal with VIS (a division of Paramount) to develop an array of TV and film projects for Paramount+. He is repped by Zero Gravity Management and Jackoway Austen.