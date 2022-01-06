Edward Jacob Lang on the day of the Capitol riot.Department of Justice

Trump on Tuesday canceled a scheduled press conference to mark the one-year anniversary of the Capitol riot.

A jailed Capitol riot defendant said he was “disappointed” in the decision and said he felt abandoned.

Edward Jacob Lang is awaiting trial in a Washington, DC prison after he assaulted a police officer.

A jailed Capitol riot defendant has said he was “disappointed” in Donald Trump for canceling his January 6 press conference and suggested that the former president had abandoned his supporters.

“There should be a hundred thousand people in DC tomorrow at the very minimum … I am so disappointed with Trump and the American people at large that just do not get behind the January 6 political prisoners,” Edward Jacob Lang, 26, told “The Stew Peters Show” in a Wednesday phone interview from jail.

“I feel like I have been abandoned by the political hierarchy, our leaders, our senators, our president,” he said. “President Trump, where are you?”

Lang then addressed Trump directly, saying: “You better do a press conference, man. We are rotting in jail because we stood up for what you told us to stand up for.”

Lang, from New York, has been charged with 11 counts, including assaulting a police officer with a bat and a protective shield, according to court documents.

He is among dozens of Capitol riot defendants currently facing the most serious accusations relating to the insurrection, and are awaiting trial in the Central Detention Facility in Washington, DC.

Lang’s interview came days after Trump abruptly canceled a press conference that was set to take place at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on the first anniversary of the event. He said he plans to hold a rally in Arizona on January 15 instead.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to address the nation on Thursday and is expected to highlight Trump’s “singular responsibility” for the Capitol attack.

As of Wednesday, the Justice Department has charged more than 730 people in the insurrection.

