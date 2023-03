MIAMI GARDENS, FL – OCTOBER 24: Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Miami Dolphins on October 24, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Calvin Ridley will play football in 2023.

The NFL announced that Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver has been fully reinstated one year after he was indefinitely suspended for violating the league’s gambling policy. Ridley is immediately eligible to participate in all team activities.