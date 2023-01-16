Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence celebrates epic playoff win with trip to Waffle House

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Trevor Lawrence celebrates epic playoff win with trip to Waffle House originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

How does a quarterback celebrate pulling off one of the biggest comebacks in NFL playoff history?

By going to Waffle House, apparently.

Trevor Lawrence showed up at a local Waffle House in the early hours of Sunday morning following the Jacksonville Jaguars’ epic 31-30 wild card round win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

The Jaguars signal caller was met with an ovation when he entered the restaurant.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of Lawrence’s postgame Waffle House trip.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Lawrence had quite the roller-coaster ride of a playoff debut. It started very ugly, with the former No. 1 pick throwing four interceptions as Jacksonville fell into a 27-0 second-quarter hole.

But Lawrence engineered an unbelievable turnaround, leading four consecutive touchdown drives before helping set up Riley Patterson’s game-winning field goal. In the second half, he completed 18 of 23 passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Lawrence and Co. will face either the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.