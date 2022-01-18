Here is a look at the first-round order for the 2022 NFL draft after the events of “Super Wild Card Weekend,” which locked in the order for the first 24 selections.

For the second consecutive year, the Jacksonville Jaguars own the No. 1 overall selection. Jacksonville becomes the first franchise since the Cleveland Browns in 2017-18 to earn the No. 1 pick in back-to-back seasons.

The draft order is determined by record and using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker. The final 14 first-round spots will be determined by playoff results.

The 2022 NFL draft is scheduled to be held in Las Vegas from April 28-30.

MORE: College football underclassmen who intend to enter 2022 NFL draft

Josh Allen (41) celebrates after a sack during the Jaguars’ Week 18 win over the Colts.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 3-14 (strength of schedule: .512)

2. Detroit Lions

Record: 3-13-1 (.528)

3. Houston Texans

Record: 4-13 (.498)

4. New York Jets

Record: 4-13 (.512)

5. New York Giants

Record: 4-13 (.536)

6. Carolina Panthers

Record: 5-12 (.509)

7. New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)

Chicago Bears’ record: 6-11 (.524)

8. Atlanta Falcons

Record: 7-10 (.472)

9. Denver Broncos

Record: 7-10 (.484)

10. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

Seattle Seahawks’ record: 7-10 (.519)

11. Washington Football Team

Record: 7-10 (.529)

12. Minnesota Vikings

Record: 8-9 (.507)

13. Cleveland Browns

Record: 8-9 (.514)

14. Baltimore Ravens

Record: 8-9 (.531)

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins’ record: 9-8 (.464)

16. Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis Colts)

Indianapolis Colts’ record: 9-8 (.495)

17. Los Angeles Chargers

Record: 9-8 (.510)

18. New Orleans Saints

Record: 9-8 (.512)

4th & MONDAY: Sign up now to get NFL news and analysis delivered to your inbox

Playoff teams

Eliminated during wild-card round

19. Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 9-8 (.469)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 9-7-1 (.521)

21. Las Vegas Raiders

Record: 10-7 (.510)

22. New England Patriots

Record: 10-7 (.481)

23. Arizona Cardinals

Record: 11-6 (.490)

24. Dallas Cowboys

Record: 12-5 (.488)

Story continues

Remaining playoff teams

25. Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 49ers)

San Francisco 49ers’ record: 10-7 (.500)

26. Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 10-7 (.472)

27. Buffalo Bills

Record: 11-6 (.472)

28. Tennessee Titans

Record: 12-5 (.472)

29. Detroit Lions (from Rams)

Los Angeles Rams’ record: 12-5 (.483)

30. Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 12-5 (.538)

31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record: 13-4 (.467)

32. Green Bay Packers

Record: 13-4 (.479)

Teams without a first-round pick: Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL draft 2022: Jaguars to pick at No. 1 again; top 24 selections set