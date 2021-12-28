Here is a look at the first-round order for the 2022 NFL draft after the events of Week 16.
The Jacksonville Jaguars moved closer to securing the top pick in April’s draft with Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets. The Jets, meanwhile, got a boost when the Chicago Bears rallied to defeat the Seattle Seahawks. That Jamal Adams trade is starting to look better and better for the Jets. As things currently stand, the Jets would own the No. 4 and 7 overall picks in the draft.
The draft order is determined by record and using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker.
The final 14 first-round spots will be determined by playoff results. For now, those teams will be ordered based on playoff seeding if the season ended today.
The 2022 NFL draft is scheduled to be held in Las Vegas from April 28-30.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
Record: 2-13 (strength of schedule: .511)
2. Detroit Lions
Record: 2-12-1 (.527)
3. Houston Texans
Record: 4-11 (.480)
4. New York Jets
Record: 4-11 (.493)
5. New York Giants
Record: 4-11 (.564)
6. Carolina Panthers
Record: 5-10 (.498)
7. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
Seattle Seahawks’ record: 5-10 (.522)
8. New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)
Chicago Bears’ record: 5-10 (.536)
9. Washington Football Team
Record: 6-9 (.551)
10. Atlanta Falcons
Record: 7-8 (.451)
11. Denver Broncos
Record: 7-8 (.462)
12. Minnesota Vikings
Record: 7-8 (.496)
13. Cleveland Browns
Record: 7-8 (.516)
14. New Orleans Saints
Record: 7-8 (.533)
15. Pittsburgh Steelers
Record: 7-7-1 (.522)
16. Baltimore Ravens
Record: 8-7 (.520)
17. Las Vegas Raiders
Record: 8-7 (.522)
18. Los Angeles Chargers
Record: 8-7 (.522)
Playoff teams (if season ended today)
Wild-card teams
19. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins’ record: 8-7 (.444)
20. Philadelphia Eagles
Record: 8-7 (.460)
21. Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 49ers)
San Francisco 49ers’ record: 8-7 (.500)
22. New England Patriots
Record: 9-6 (.502)
23. Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis Colts, but contingent on Carson Wentz playing at least 75% of Colts’ snaps this season)
Indianapolis Colts’ record: 9-6 (.502)
24. Arizona Cardinals
Record: 10-5 (.473)
Division leaders
25. Cincinnati Bengals
Record: 9-6 (.451)
26. Buffalo Bills
Record: 9-6 (.491)
27. Tennessee Titans
Record: 10-5 (.478)
28. Detroit Lions (from Rams)
Los Angeles Rams’ record: 11-4 (.464)
29. Dallas Cowboys
Record: 11-4 (.480)
30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Record: 11-4 (.502)
31. Kansas City Chiefs
Record: 11-4 (.540)
32. Green Bay Packers
Record: 12-3 (.484)
Teams without a first-round pick: Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks
