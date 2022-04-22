Jaguars say they’re considering four players for 2022 NFL draft’s No. 1 pick

The Jacksonville Jaguars have not finalized their decision on whom they will select with the No. 1 overall pick in next Thursday’s NFL draft, as Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said four players still remain under consideration.

He declined to provide their names, though edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson and Travon Walker and offensive tackles Evan Neal and Ikem Ekwonu have been linked to the team in the pre-draft process.

When a reporter asked if the speculated four players were two defensive ends and two offensive linemen, Baalke joked that he believed it was a running back and quarterback, the two positions that the team addressed with last year’s first-round picks in Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne.

Baalke reiterated throughout Friday’s pre-draft news conference with coach Doug Pederson they are going thorough an extensive evaluation process that includes the personnel and coaching staffs before a final decision is made.

Doug Pederson talks with Trent Baalke, General Manager of the Jacksonville Jaguars, during a press conference introducing him as the new Head Coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium on February 05, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Jaguars have the top pick for the second year in a row after selecting quarterback Lawrence after a 1-15 record in 2020. They landed the top pick again in a dysfunctional season in which former head coach Urban Meyer was fired after a 2-11 start before the team closed out with a 3-14 record under former offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell serving as interim head coach.

Many draft analysts have said there is not a coveted generational talent in this year’s class as there was last year with Lawrence. But most draft experts believe Hutchinson will be the Jaguars’ likely pick at No. 1.

Throughout last season at Michigan, Hutchinson showed an ability to shed blocks against double teams and get pressure on the quarterback. He had 14 sacks during the 2021 season and 17 1⁄2 for his career despite playing only two games in 2020 because of an ankle fracture that required surgery.

”Aidan is a good football player. There are other good football players in this draft,” Baalke said. ”Who’s going to be the best player when it’s all said and done? Heck, if we knew, that we’d go to Vegas and make money now. I’ve looked at this that you do the work, watch the film and study the character of the guy.”

Asked if Hutchinson will be a good fit for the franchise, Pederson said they brought in a lot of players over the few weeks, and they’re all good fits.

”But he (Hutchinson) is a person that would fit culturally,” Pederson added. ”Great leader, all of that stuff really fits the kind of chemistry and makeup we’re looking for.”

Baalke said the Jaguars had not received calls from teams wanting to move up to the No.1 pick in a trade. However, Baalke said they are still willing to listen to offers should any materialize.

